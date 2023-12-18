Skip To Content
Everything Your Choice Of Car Says About You​

Forget what you eat — you are what you drive.

Our cars are more than just a means of getting from A to B. They’re a statement — another way we put ourselves out in the world and say "Hiiiii! See what I chose to drive, here, guys? Know me, people, KNOW ME!"

Thurtell / Getty Images

Like with any style statement or fashion accessory, our personality informs our choice of car. But the big question is, what does your preferred choice of car say about you? (And is it what you think!?)

Look no further for answers, friends, because here’s some light, motor-based entertainment for your pleasure. We’ve matched some well loved cars in Australia to their perfect driver counterpart.

Have fun finding yourself in the list — and perhaps a few other peeps in your life, too!

1. Hatchback — The inner-city, fun-lovin’ one

Welcomia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You’re alllll about keeping things simple – mainly so you can focus on having a good time. As someone who’s in and out and everywhere, you want ease and convenience in your transportation. Which you find in this little beaut of a car that makes zipping round the city and parking in extra tight spots a total breeze. Much needed as you nip from one fab engagement to the next, you social butterfly, you.

2. ~Second~ car — The flexible one

Pixdeluxe / Getty Images

Here’s a question — what if we don’t feel connected with one type of car? What if we’d love a certain set of wheels to fit a specific need, mood or outing — which obvs changes day to day? 

Get this on your radar — Uber CarShare allows you to rent a car, van or ute that's near you, by the hour, day, week or longer. And what's more, there's a HUGE range of vehicle options.

It's free to join, and simple as. Just download the app and get that vehicle you need — or dream of driving — and be whoever you want to be for the day! 

Head to Uber CarShare to find out more.

3. Electric — The smart, sensitive one

Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

You have values, and you have style. Congrats on that, my friend. You chose a car that’s electric and good value for money, meaning you’re smart, too. So much so, you’re often found listening to an inspiring, educational podcast on your way to a positive impact work conference, or heading off into the bush for a mindful, nature-based hike.

4. City 4x4 — The high-flyer (who’d rather be flying over a mountain)

Marioguti / Getty Images

From 9-5, you’re the epitome of professionalism, but secretly you’re dreaming of packing it all in. You’re a BIG fan of travelling, but make do with a day out with friends and fam, or a weekend on the coast. 

You’ll either have surfboards in tow, or bikes on the back — despite sporting work attire much of the time. Oh, the travesty. Your next camping trip can’t come soon enough, and when you holiday, let’s just say, you know how to let loose. 

5. Status car — The classy one

Jozzeppe / Getty Images

You carry an air of A-list energy, and you’re no stranger to a blacked out window — or a bottle of the finest bubbly, for that matter. You’ll be the one booking the first class tics or the limo to that exclusive event at a high-end establishment…like it’s the most natural thing to do in the world, daaarrrling.

6. Manual drive — The craftsman

Sean Gladwell / Getty Images

You’re a person of substance. Likeable, no-nonsense. And what you most appreciate in a car (like a lot of things, generally), is good design and powerful engineering. You don’t get bogged down in life’s fluff. You hate anything gimmicky. You’re straight to the point, a great leader, and the person everyone needs in a crisis. You also just love a stick shift that puts you properly in control.

7. Safety-first vehicle — The cautious one

Teddyleung / Getty Images

Let’s make no bones about it, you’re not one for risks, amiright? Poker? Don’t be silly. Extreme sports? Are you mad? No, you’re much more partial to a cosy evening in,  than a random night on the tiles — where anything can happen, and things can get lost. And you know what, you’re fine with that. Unapologetically sensible, responsible, friendly and pragmatic. You might not be the life and soul, but you’re damn fine company nonetheless.

8. Ute — The reliable one (and your pals love you for it)

Davidf / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You’re a bit of a powerhouse — ready for anything and generally known in the crew as a bit of a legend. Always lending a hand to mates in need. Heroic, strong, trustworthy and reliable — VERY similar to how you like your vehicles (funnily enough). You don’t like to make a fuss and maaan, do you hate letting people down.

9. And finally, the adventure wagon — The spontaneous one

Ascent Xmedia / Getty Images

You’re a special breed. Someone who grabs life by the horns and lives for the moment. And while you’re carefree and commitment free — and making it up as you go — life is far more exciting when you’re behind the wheel. Your best buddies always want in. And by ‘in’ we mean the front seat.

If you find yourself caught between two or three of these and can't make your decision — make it an easy one with Uber CarShare.

Renting a car has never been easier — and who doesn't love variety. With a range of options perfect for any situation you might find yourself in, do yourself a favour and check out the Uber CarShare website.