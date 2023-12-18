Everything Your Choice Of Car Says About You​

Our cars are more than just a means of getting from A to B. They’re a statement — another way we put ourselves out in the world and say "Hiiiii! See what I chose to drive, here, guys? Know me, people, KNOW ME!"
Look no further for answers, friends, because here’s some light, motor-based entertainment for your pleasure. We’ve matched some well loved cars in Australia to their perfect driver counterpart.
Have fun finding yourself in the list — and perhaps a few other peeps in your life, too!
1. Hatchback — The inner-city, fun-lovin’ one
2. ~Second~ car — The flexible one
3. Electric — The smart, sensitive one
4. City 4x4 — The high-flyer (who’d rather be flying over a mountain)
5. Status car — The classy one
6. Manual drive — The craftsman
7. Safety-first vehicle — The cautious one
8. Ute — The reliable one (and your pals love you for it)
9. And finally, the adventure wagon — The spontaneous one
If you find yourself caught between two or three of these and can't make your decision — make it an easy one with Uber CarShare.
Renting a car has never been easier — and who doesn't love variety. With a range of options perfect for any situation you might find yourself in, do yourself a favour and check out the Uber CarShare website.