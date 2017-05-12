Howard University Trustees Don't Want To Talk About That Rape Lawsuit

Plenty of people have been talking about a lawsuit filed by women who say Howard University mishandled their rape cases, but one group is staying silent: Howard’s board of trustees, who represent the elite school’s governing body.

Only one responded directly when asked by BuzzFeed News for comment on the federal lawsuit. The trustee, Bill "Damani" Keene, replying by email Friday, chastised this reporter for referring to him by his first name and then said, "I have no comment on the story."

None of the other trustees contacted had anything to say about the case, which BuzzFeed first reported on shortly after five women filed suit Wednesday. Since then, several other news outlets have reported on allegations that the school mistreated rape victims, dragged its feet turning over documents to police, and failed to swiftly investigate campus sexual assault reports. Two of the five plaintiffs say they were raped by the same man, who they allege was allowed to remain on campus for months after the first reported attack.

BuzzFeed News contacted each of the 31 trustees Thursday and followed up Friday. Press relations officials responded on behalf of two members — James Murren, CEO of MGM Resorts International, and Ronald A. Rosenfeld, a member of the Board of Directors of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. — and said they had passed along BuzzFeed News' request to the trustees. Neither Murren nor Rosenfeld followed up with comment.

The lawsuit has generated attention from Howard students, alumni, and the general public.