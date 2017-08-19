40,000 People Turned Out In Boston To Protest A Right-Wing Event

A right-wing event in Boston that billed itself a "Free Speech Rally" attracted only a few dozen supporters on Saturday, while an estimated 40,000 counter-protesters turned up to demonstrate against racism.
Aerial footage showed huge masses of counter-demonstrators marching in the street from Roxbury to Boston Common.
The protest was held one week after a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which an anti-racist demonstrator was killed.
In Boston on Saturday, counter-protesters chanted "go home" to the right-wing demonstrators.
They also made signs linking Trump, the 45th president of the United States, to Nazis.
Others donned costumes and carried signs against white supremacy.
Counter-protesters also burned a Confederate flag.
Media was not allowed into the area of Boston Common where around 30 people turned up for the Free Speech protest. The rally started at 12 p.m. ET and ended early after the huge counter-protest turnout.
However, the day gradually became more violent as the day wore on. There were some fights between protesters and counter-protesters, some of who were dressed in all-black and wore face coverings
In another incident that got replayed on Fox News, a woman had an American flag torn out of her arms and she was knocked to the ground by a counter-protester.
Aerial footage also showed some clashes with police and counter-protesters, as police tried to disperse the crowd.
Police also said rocks were being thrown at officers. "#BPD is asking individuals to refrain from throwing urine, bottles and other harmful projectiles at our officers," police tweeted.
Boston Police Commissioner William B Evans described the crowd as broken into three groups: those attending the "free speech" rally, those protesting against that rally, and "unfortunately we did have people who came here to cause problems." He said 27 people had been arrested.
But the police commissioner applauded the crowd overall, saying there had been no property damage or injuries, and that Boston displayed a strong stand against racism. "We probably had 40,000 people out here standing tall against hatred and bigotry in the city and that's a good feeling," he said.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also praised the crowd, thanking counter-protesters for coming out "to fight back on racism, to fight back on anti-Semitism, and to fight back on white supremacists ...[and] Nazis that were coming to our city."
President Trump, who was criticized for his slow and mixed reaction to the events in Charlottesville, also tweeted his thanks to protesters "who are speaking out against bigotry and hate."
Earlier on Saturday he noted that it "looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston."
After the rally in Boston Common, many counter-protesters left their signs behind. Signs included: "Reject hate," "Black lives matter," and "Boston doesn't want you here."
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
