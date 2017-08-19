 go to content
40,000 People Turned Out In Boston To Protest A Right-Wing Event

Only a few dozen supporters of the right-wing "Free Speech Rally" turned up.

Tyler Kingkade
Tyler Kingkade
Amber Jamieson
Amber Jamieson
Boston
Boston

A right-wing event in Boston that billed itself a "Free Speech Rally" attracted only a few dozen supporters on Saturday, while an estimated 40,000 counter-protesters turned up to demonstrate against racism.

Aerial footage showed huge masses of counter-demonstrators marching in the street from Roxbury to Boston Common.

Counter-protesters at the Free Speech Rally in Boston have had an enormous turnout.
Counter-protesters at the Free Speech Rally in Boston have had an enormous turnout.

The protest was held one week after a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which an anti-racist demonstrator was killed.

In Boston on Saturday, counter-protesters chanted "go home" to the right-wing demonstrators.

Thousands of counter-protesters have arrived to Boston Common shouting "Go home!" to 30 or so right-wingers #boston
Thousands of counter-protesters have arrived to Boston Common shouting "Go home!" to 30 or so right-wingers #boston

They also made signs linking Trump, the 45th president of the United States, to Nazis.

Saw this symbol a lot today: "45" made to look like a swastika
Saw this symbol a lot today: "45" made to look like a swastika

Others donned costumes and carried signs against white supremacy.

Witches and drag queens are protesting the right-wingers in Boston
Witches and drag queens are protesting the right-wingers in Boston

Counter-protesters also burned a Confederate flag.

Wild cheers for burning a Confederate flag
Wild cheers for burning a Confederate flag

Media was not allowed into the area of Boston Common where around 30 people turned up for the Free Speech protest. The rally started at 12 p.m. ET and ended early after the huge counter-protest turnout.

Ironically, members of the press were denied access to the area where the actual "Free Speech" rally was being held.
Ironically, members of the press were denied access to the area where the actual "Free Speech" rally was being held.

However, the day gradually became more violent as the day wore on. There were some fights between protesters and counter-protesters, some of who were dressed in all-black and wore face coverings

There was just a brawl between some counter demonstrators and a middle aged white guy - over by the state house
There was just a brawl between some counter demonstrators and a middle aged white guy - over by the state house

Witnesses said told BuzzFeed News that this incident began after the younger white man called a black man the n-word.

In another incident that got replayed on Fox News, a woman had an American flag torn out of her arms and she was knocked to the ground by a counter-protester.

Older Woman Holding American Flag Hit, Dragged in Boston
Older Woman Holding American Flag Hit, Dragged in Boston

Aerial footage also showed some clashes with police and counter-protesters, as police tried to disperse the crowd.

Aerial video from MSNBC shows a confrontation between police and some demonstrators in Boston
Aerial video from MSNBC shows a confrontation between police and some demonstrators in Boston

Police also said rocks were being thrown at officers. "#BPD is asking individuals to refrain from throwing urine, bottles and other harmful projectiles at our officers," police tweeted.

#UPDATE: #BPD confirming rocks being thrown at officers on Tremont at West.
#UPDATE: #BPD confirming rocks being thrown at officers on Tremont at West.

Boston Police Commissioner William B Evans described the crowd as broken into three groups: those attending the "free speech" rally, those protesting against that rally, and "unfortunately we did have people who came here to cause problems." He said 27 people had been arrested.

But the police commissioner applauded the crowd overall, saying there had been no property damage or injuries, and that Boston displayed a strong stand against racism. "We probably had 40,000 people out here standing tall against hatred and bigotry in the city and that's a good feeling," he said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also praised the crowd, thanking counter-protesters for coming out "to fight back on racism, to fight back on anti-Semitism, and to fight back on white supremacists ...[and] Nazis that were coming to our city."

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh: "I want to thank all the people that came out to share that message of love, not hate, to… https://t.co/ZEFmMfl2kn
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh: "I want to thank all the people that came out to share that message of love, not hate, to… https://t.co/ZEFmMfl2kn

President Trump, who was criticized for his slow and mixed reaction to the events in Charlottesville, also tweeted his thanks to protesters "who are speaking out against bigotry and hate."

I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one!
I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one!

Earlier on Saturday he noted that it "looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston."

Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you.
Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you.

Ed Davis, the former Boston Police Commissioner, told Fox News: "The overwhelming majority of people... were very peaceful."

After the rally in Boston Common, many counter-protesters left their signs behind. Signs included: "Reject hate," "Black lives matter," and "Boston doesn't want you here."

People leaving signs behind at Boston Common
People leaving signs behind at Boston Common

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Tyler Kingkade is a national reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.

Contact Tyler Kingkade at tyler.kingkade@buzzfeed.com.

Amber Jamieson is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Amber Jamieson at amber.jamieson@buzzfeed.com.

