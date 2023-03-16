Skip To Content
    From Mia Goth To Hugh Jackman — Here Are 13 Actors Who Have Mastered The Art Of Acting In A Different Dialect

    I barely sound convincing with the accent I do have.

    Tori Honoré
    by Tori Honoré

    BuzzFeed Staff

    From sounding like British royalty to an everyday New Yorker, actors are often called upon to adopt accents and dialects that are far from their own. But putting on a convincing performance takes a lot of hard work and dedication to truly bring a character to life.

    NBC / Via giphy.com

    Here are 13 actors that have mastered dialect transformations so well that we totally forgot what they sounded like IRL:

    1. Millie Bobbie Brown made her mark with a standard American accent in Stranger Things, and the way she learned the accent is a hilariously strange thing.

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtu.be

    MBB is so known for her iconic performance as Eleven in Stranger Things, that it seems like with every interview she does more people are learning for the first time that she's actually English.

    She taught herself how to do her near-perfect American accent by binging episodes of Hannah Montana as a child. In an interview with Miley Cyrus herself, Millie told her idol, "The only way I got my American accent was by watching Hannah Montana... I was obsessed."

    While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Millie explained her affinity for teaching herself various accents. She said, "I like to see characters and then I just do the accent, as long as I've watched it for long enough, I can kind of get it to somewhat of a T."

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC / Via youtu.be

    Funnily enough, the only time Millie has needed a lot of assistance from a dialect coach was when she had to relearn her natural accent for Enola Holmes. She told the Radio Times, "For the last five years I’ve been playing an American character in Stranger Things and I found it really challenging being British in this, even though I am a Brit... I had to learn how to speak again."

    2. Mia Goth has become a darling of the scream queen world, but her everyday voice is actually more sweet than shrill.

    View this video on YouTube
    A24

    The A24 films X and Pearl solidified Mia as an absolute force in the horror film genre. She performed in both films with a pretty convincing Southern American drawl that exemplified her character's Texan origins. 

    But to many of her faithful fan's surprise, her out-of-character voice can be considered to be quite "childlike" and her real accent aligns more with the fact that she grew up in London. 

    Almost every time she's going viral these days, her surprisingly cute natural voice seems to always be a part of the conversation.

    Joe🥤 @JoePassmore

    I will never get over this being Mia Goth’s real voice

    Twitter: @JoePassmore

    3. Mark McKinney's natural voice is, thankfully, not actually similar to Kermit the Frog at all.

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC

    In Superstore, Mark McKinney's character, Glenn, has been described as having the voice of a "muppet". While fans of the show aren't super surprised to learn that Mark's real voice is pretty mundane, hearing it for the first time leaves you shook, to say the least. 

    In an interview with the A.V. Club, Mark revealed that the infamous voice of Glenn is actually a sound he developed a while ago for a completely different character.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtu.be

    He also told the story of how he perfected Glenn's voice, saying, "I sort of did a version of a character like this... but that character was very serious... I was trying to sort of have this pleasant but plodding type of person, when I slowed the voice down and let it start to creep up the register it made every line better and better until I arrived at this place."

    4. Hugh Jackman has been primarily performing with an American accent for so long, he had to relearn how to sound like an Australian.

    View this video on YouTube
    20th Century Fox / Disney / Via youtu.be

    Aside from a few roles, Hugh Jackman has basically spent the better part of the last two decades acting (and singing) without his natural Sydney dialect. In an interview, while promoting Real Steel he opened up about the pressure he's felt to really nail his American accent, even after all of these years of being known for it.

    However, in preparation for the onscreen return of his Australian accent for the film, Chappie, a bit more dialect homework was required than usual. 

    Hugh Jackman revealed in an interview that performing with his Australian accent "was great but weird"; and that he had to really practise his natural dialect because his American accent was "way stronger".

    View this video on YouTube
    CBS / Via youtu.be

    He admitted that he even had to Google some Australian slang he didn't remember to bring more authenticity to his character. 

    5. Alfred Enoch perfected his American accent by basically never giving it up.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Alfred grew up acting as the adorable Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter franchise before becoming even more known for his role in the series, How To Get Away With Murder, as Wes Gibbins. Interestingly, Alfred hadn't actually played a non-Brit or had a project in America before joining the cast of the show.

    His flawless non-regional American accent was the result of some neverending method acting. Throughout the production of the entire show — including days off and when the cameras weren't shooting — Alfred has said that he never stopped using the American accent.

    In an interview, he shared, "[The American accent] is how I talk now... if I don't have to come out of it, I don't. I just thought to myself, 'why wouldn't I practice all the time?'"

    View this video on YouTube
    FOX / Via youtu.be

    Many of the cast and crew of How To Get Away With Murder reportedly never heard him speak with his London accent ever.

    6. Margot Robbie is a jack of all trades and a queen of accents.

    View this video on YouTube
    Focus Features / Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

    After training in gymnastics and boxing to bring authenticity to her role as Harley Quinn, it's been clear that Margot Robbie will go above and beyond for her projects — and her dedication to nailing different dialects is no exception.

    To date, Margot has performed with a Pacific Northwestern accent for I, Tonya, an RP English accent for Mary Queen of Scots, a standard American accent for Bombshell and Focus, and (of course) variations of a Brooklyn accent for Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wallstreet. She even had to try out "31 different accents" while developing her character in Babylon.

    And she did all of these without losing her natural Aussie accent.

    She was, however, told she had to "tone down" her "very Queensland" natural Australian accent.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    In an interview with Vogue Australia, Margot recalled, "When I was on Neighbours they hired a dialect coach to make me sound less Australian... Even though I was still playing an Australian character."

    7. Gugu Mbatha-Raw ended up co-starring with the very person that she based her American accent on.

    View this video on YouTube
    Marvel Studios / Disney / Via youtube.com

    Throughout her career, Gugu has consistently acted in British and American projects; though recently, she's begun to gain a bit more notoriety with her projects produced in The States. 

    In The Morning Show and Loki, Gugu had the opportunity to show off her now-perfected American accent — and funny enough, her co-star in the formerly mentioned show, Jennifer Aniston, indirectly helped her nail that accent. 

    In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Gugu admitted that watching Friends helped her learn how to do her pretty convincing American accent. She revealed, "That’s how I learned my American accent, I used to imitate all of the characters."

    View this video on YouTube
    Comedy Central / Via youtu.be

    8. James Marsters convinced many people that he was actually English... with an accent that he wasn't originally proud of.

    View this video on YouTube
    Warner Bros. / The WB / Via youtube.com

    Originally hailing from California, many have considered James Marsters' London accent in Buffy The Vampire Slayer to be quite convincing. In another universe, James Marsters would've gotten his way and played Spike with his more refined Southern American/ Louisiana accent — but fate would have him learning a Southern English accent instead. 

    Despite how many people loved his Londoner accent, his co-star Anthony Head (who's actually English) hated his attempt so much that he became his dialect coach between takes.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    9. Stephanie Beatriz's real voice sounds like it's coming from a completely different person compared to her Brooklyn 99 voice.

    View this video on YouTube
    FOX / Via youtube.com

    Much like Mia Goth, Stephanie Beatriz's on-screen voice while playing her notable Brooklyn 99 character, Rosa Diaz, is way more intimidating than she actually sounds naturally. 

    Stephanie plays Rosa with a very tough demeanour and a deep serious voice to match; whereas her actual personality and voice come off like rays of pure sunshine. So it's not surprising, even to her, when fans of the series are totally shook by her real-life persona.

    In an appearance with Variety when her voice difference was mentioned, she confirmed that "yes people get very confused" by how different her voice sounds in real life.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    10. Tom Holland is so good with his accents that it's just easier to believe he's somehow simultaneously British and American.

    View this video on YouTube
    Marvel Studios / Disney / Via youtube.com

    Tom is loved internationally for his earnest performance as Peter Parker in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise. His New York accent sounds so natural in the films that when he's doing interviews in his real dialect, he almost seems like a different person entirely. 

    He developed his (basically) perfect Northeast American accent with the help of the seasoned dialect coach, Rick Lipton, for Spider-Man: Homecoming; and remained a pupil of his for three more Marvel films after that.

    Tom's actually become so comfortable with his American accent that he's found it hard to turn off sometimes.

    View this video on YouTube
    BBC / Via youtube.com

    In an interview, Tom's even admitted, "I've been working in an American accent so much that whenever I tell a story, like at a dinner party, I kind of immediately start speaking in an American accent because it feels more comfortable. It feels like I'm performing. So the day that I start doing an English accent on set again will be a little bit complicated for me."

    11. Catherine O'Hara created an entirely new dialect and it's comedic history.

    View this video on YouTube
    Prime Video / CBC / Hulu / Via youtube.com

    Catherine O'Hara is a comedic genius and overall an absolute legend. When she was invited to play Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek by her longtime friend and collaborator, Eugene Levy, it actually took her a bit of time to find Moira's voice — but when she finally did, it was iconic.

    Catherine said in an interview that she thought of Moira Rose as "someone who is learning a different word every day and tries to slip them into conversations as much as possible." 

    From this idea, she developed the British/ Canadian/ Trans-Atlantic/ Old Hollywood dialect we all love the character for; and described the choice as Moira keeping "oral mementoes of her world travels."

    And of course, Catherine O'Hara does not really sound like this in real life. Her natural dialect aligns completely with the fact that she's actually from Toronto, Canada.

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC / Via youtube.com

    12. Hugh Laurie can perform very convincingly as an American, but he surprisingly finds it quite hard to maintain the accent.

    View this video on YouTube
    FOX / Via youtube.com

    Hugh Laurie has won Golden Globes for his role as Dr. Gregory House in the series, House M.D., where he portrayed an American doctor. Although any accent missteps could've easily been explained away through the show's own lore that Dr. Gregory House grew up travelling due to being a military kid — Hugh's standard American accent was overall spot-on throughout the entire series. 

    Despite the praise he's received over the years for his incredible grasp of the accent, he has discussed obstacles he's faced with mastering the dialect many times

    In an interview with Access Hollywood back when House M.D. was still airing, Hugh shared, "I haven’t identified a single word that is pronounced the same in America as it is in England, and that can really take you out of the moment, having to constantly listen to yourself and check your accent. It makes it harder to immerse yourself in the scene."

    View this video on YouTube
    BBC / Via youtube.com

    Hugh has shared that his trick to try and keep his accents straight is to pronounce the word "cricket" — stating in an interview, "It's almost impossible to say the word cricket in an American accent unless you conjure up the actual insect. And then you've got a chance, you've got a fighting chance. But if you actually think of the game, the whole thing comes crashing down."

    13. Daniel Kaluuya has nailed just about every dialect he's ever attempted... because he is incredible.

    View this video on YouTube
    Marvel Studios / Disney / Via youtu.be

    With the help of on-set dialect coaches, Daniel Kaluuya has successfully pulled off multiple regionally specific American accents for the films Get Out, Nope, Widows, and Judas and the Black Messiah; as well as performing with the mix of West African dialects that make up the Wakandan accent in Black Panther.

    Daniel is also one to commit an extra amount of himself to master an accent, proven by the fact that for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah he even temporarily took up smoking so that he could match the real Fred Hampton as much as possible.

    Even for the film Queen & Slim Daniel decided to dedicate his time to perfecting his Ohio, USA accent by hanging out at a Costco shop in Ohio when he wasn't filming. He told Stephen Colbert, "It really helped me even understand [my character's] mentality when I was in the scene."

    View this video on YouTube
    CBS / Via youtu.be

    And despite beginning his career in England, Daniel's accents have been so good and so prevalent in his most notable works that he's left fans surprised by his real voice. 

    There are plenty of other linguistically gifted actors, so whose dialect performance have you been super impressed by? Let us know in the comments!