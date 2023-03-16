From Mia Goth To Hugh Jackman — Here Are 13 Actors Who Have Mastered The Art Of Acting In A Different Dialect

After training in gymnastics and boxing to bring authenticity to her role as Harley Quinn, it's been clear that Margot Robbie will go above and beyond for her projects — and her dedication to nailing different dialects is no exception.
To date, Margot has performed with a Pacific Northwestern accent for I, Tonya, an RP English accent for Mary Queen of Scots, a standard American accent for Bombshell and Focus, and (of course) variations of a Brooklyn accent for Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wallstreet. She even had to try out "31 different accents" while developing her character in Babylon.
And she did all of these without losing her natural Aussie accent.