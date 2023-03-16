From Mia Goth To Hugh Jackman — Here Are 13 Actors Who Have Mastered The Art Of Acting In A Different Dialect

MBB is so known for her iconic performance as Eleven in Stranger Things, that it seems like with every interview she does more people are learning for the first time that she's actually English.

She taught herself how to do her near-perfect American accent by binging episodes of Hannah Montana as a child. In an interview with Miley Cyrus herself, Millie told her idol, "The only way I got my American accent was by watching Hannah Montana... I was obsessed."