Watch This New Documentary To See What It's Like To Experience A Terror Attack

For the first time, BuzzFeed News has partnered with Topic to present DEATH IN THE TERMINAL, an award-winning Israeli documentary from the producers behind “Zero Dark Thirty.” Told through surveillance footage and interviews with multiple witnesses, “Death in the Terminal” is a powerful film that illustrates the intensity, and confusion, of living through an attack.

The events unfolded on October 15, 2015, in the Southern Israeli city of Beersheba, when a normal day transformed into a nightmare as shots were fired, identities were mistaken, and a public space descended into chaos. Within 18 minutes, two men were dead and several wounded. But what really happened? You can’t always trust what you see.

Stream the full film here and join the conversation in the comments below.