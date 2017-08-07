This App Will Make Sure You Don't Leave A Movie To Pee During The Best Scene

Tom Vellner / BuzzFeed

The pee times are usually during low-action scenes that are three to five minutes long. All you have to do is hit the clock button at the top right to set the timer once the movie begins. The app will vibrate when you're in the clear to go pee!

It's recommended you put your phone on airplane mode (it should be on silent anyway during a movie 👀 ) so you don't get any texts and mistake their vibrations for pee alerts.