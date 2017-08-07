 go to content

TVAndMovies

This App Will Make Sure You Don't Leave A Movie To Pee During The Best Scene

MY TINY BLADDER AND I NEED THIS.

Posted on
Tom Vellner
Tom Vellner
BuzzFeed Staff

When I saw Get Out in theaters, I nearly gave myself a bladder infection because I refused to pee and risk missing what I heard was one of the best plot twists of all time.

And I'm not not going to get a giant-ass Slurpee when I'm at the movies. Like, come on. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Bravo

And I'm not not going to get a giant-ass Slurpee when I'm at the movies. Like, come on.

If you're also that person who drinks way too much soda and always has to go to the bathroom during a crucial part, PREPARE FOR SWEET RELIEF — thanks to the RunPee app.

GET EXCITED. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX

GET EXCITED.

RunPee gives you several "recommended pee times" during the movie you're seeing — with an exact quote to cue you (!!!) and a time frame to let you know how long you can step out.

The pee times are usually during low-action scenes that are three to five minutes long. All you have to do is hit the clock button at the top right to set the timer once the movie begins. The app will vibrate when you're in the clear to go pee!It's recommended you put your phone on airplane mode (it should be on silent anyway during a movie 👀 ) so you don't get any texts and mistake their vibrations for pee alerts.
Tom Vellner / BuzzFeed

The pee times are usually during low-action scenes that are three to five minutes long. All you have to do is hit the clock button at the top right to set the timer once the movie begins. The app will vibrate when you're in the clear to go pee!

It's recommended you put your phone on airplane mode (it should be on silent anyway during a movie 👀 ) so you don't get any texts and mistake their vibrations for pee alerts.

The team behind the app attends the earliest showing possible (typically the Thursday night of opening day), so that the app is always updated. If no one can attend, the times are posted by 2 p.m. (PST) that Friday.

If it's a major blockbuster, sometimes the team will even post the movie's info before it's released to the general public. Along with ideal pee times, the info includes a little summary of what you missed while you were gone.
Tom Vellner / BuzzFeed

If it's a major blockbuster, sometimes the team will even post the movie's info before it's released to the general public. Along with ideal pee times, the info includes a little summary of what you missed while you were gone.

AND there are even extra features, like whether there’s anything worth seeing during or after the final credits.

You'll finally be that person who's all, "What?! You didn't see that hint at a sequel during the credits???"
Tom Vellner / BuzzFeed

You'll finally be that person who's all, "What?! You didn't see that hint at a sequel during the credits???"

According to RunPee, the inspiration for the app came after the 2005 remake of King Kong, which was a bladder-bursting three hours and 21 minutes.

My toes just curled. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nickelodeon

My toes just curled.

So, if you don't want to worry about urination ruining your moviegoing experience ever again, DOWNLOAD THIS APP, Y'ALL (for iPhone, Android, and Windows).

As RunPee's slogan says: "Because movie theaters don't have pause buttons." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
SYFY

As RunPee's slogan says: "Because movie theaters don't have pause buttons."

WAKE UP, AMERICA — even Rashida Jones loves it.

What more do you need to know?
runpee.com

What more do you need to know?

