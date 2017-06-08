Tell Us Where You Live And We'll Give You Your Tactical Voting Options

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

And that's before the political parties in your area bombard you with leaflets full of dodgy graphs claiming that "so-and-so can't win here!".

Because of the UK's electoral system, it can be hard to know whether voting for your preferred party has a real chance of making a difference, or might just be a wasted vote. Worse: what if voting for a party who can't possibly win allows a party you really don't like to win instead?

So, let's try and help!

We've gone through every constituency in England, Scotland and Wales to work out each party's chances in that seat, based on polling data, previous performance, and prediction models.

Unlike many other tactical voting tools out there, this one doesn't have a particular aim in mind (like "keep out the Tories!" or "stop Brexit!"). Whichever parties you like or don't like, we'll try to give you an honest answer about your options.

Just tell us your postcode, and then answer three simple questions...

* Your first choice party – the one you'd ideally like to vote for (if any)

* Your second choice – a party you might consider voting for

* The party you most want to keep out

...and we'll tell you whether we think you can safely vote for your first choice, or if you should maybe consider switching.