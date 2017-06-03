Not Even Right-Wingers Are Sharing Positive Stories About Theresa May On Facebook

Conservative-supporting newspapers continue to dominate the mainstream British news agenda, but their stories have failed to impact upon social media during this general election campaign, according to analysis by BuzzFeed News.

The BuzzFeed News Social Barometer, which looks at the most-shared stories on Facebook and Twitter, suggests that there is very little interest in positive news stories about Theresa May and the Conservatives' policies – even among readers of Tory-supporting newspapers.

Instead, the majority of stories from right-leaning news organisations that have gone viral during this election have involved direct attacks on Jeremy Corbyn's character and the impact of a potential Labour government on Conservative voters.

Political stories published on the sites of traditional right-leaning newspapers such as The Daily Telegraph, The Daily Mail, and The Sun have also struggled to reach mass audiences online, and have often been dwarfed in terms of social media readership by alt-left sites such as The Canary and Evolve Politics.

BuzzFeed News' analysis does not take into account the substantial number of readers who visit newspaper websites without sharing articles – or indeed buy print editions – but it does suggest a substantial enthusiasm gap, even as polls show the Tories with a substantial lead.

Conservative voters are often older and may continue to rely on broadcast media for their news, but the overwhelming dominance of left-leaning voices on Facebook, which is used by the majority of UK adults, could become a serious problem for the right in future elections.

Tory supporters have also traditionally been more reluctant to publicly state their allegiances – the so-called "shy Tory" factor. The party has instead increasingly relied on paid Facebook advertising to reach online audiences.

However, one story has finally cut through for the Conservatives, with a genuine viral hit on Facebook: Labour's proposal to look into the possibility of replacing council tax with a land value tax. The Conservatives have branded it a "garden tax", claiming it could potentially treble some taxpayers' bills – and the message has gone viral in the form of stories by The Daily Express, Daily Telegraph, and Daily Mail.