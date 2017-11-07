Can You Work Out What Would Get You Sacked As A Minister?

Okay, this is a tough one after the last week, but which of these things do you think would get you sacked or make you resign as a minister in the UK government?
-
1.
Kept his job!
That's Boris Johnson, who wrongly said that UK-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iran to train journalists (she was actually on holiday). Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in jail for 19 months and now could potentially face a further five years. The Foreign Office insisted in a statement that his remarks were just misinterpreted.
-
2.
Still has job.
Boris Johnson eventually sort of apologised in parliament, saying that he was sorry if his remarks being taken "out of context" had caused "any anxiety".
-
3.
Not sacked!
That's David Davis, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, who initially refused to release the studies on the impact of Brexit on 58 British industries, was eventually ordered to by MPs and the Speaker, then clarified that this couldn't be done by the deadline because "it is not the case that [they] exist".
-
4.
Resigned!
This isn't from the current government, though. That would be Michael Heseltine, who resigned over the Westland Affair – a weirdly complex cabinet disagreement about the future of a struggling helicopter manufacturer in Yeovil – in 1986. It is not clear if disagreeing with the prime minister is a reason for resigning any more.
-
5.
Not sacked!
This is International Development Secretary Priti Patel, who met with a range of Israeli officials including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu while on a family holiday. Patel initially claimed the Foreign Office was aware of her meetings, before admitting that actually they weren't.
-
6.
Still not sacked!
This is still Priti Patel. It was revealed that Theresa May was unaware of her meeting with Netanyahu until last Friday – despite having met Netanyahu herself in the intervening period.
-
7.
Yeah, still not sacked.
The prime minister's spokesperson has acknowledged that after the secret meetings, Patel suggested changing British policy to provide aid to the Israeli army.
-
8.
Resigned!
Chancellor Hugh Dalton resigned in 1947 after casually mentioning some tax details from his imminent budget to a journalist, who published it before it was announced in Parliament. Which now seems, you know, a bit odd given how these days most of the budget is briefed in advance.
-
9.
Not sacked!
International Trade minister Mark Garnier did not deny the allegations made by a former staff member that he got her to buy sex toys for both his wife and another woman working in his constituency office, and also called her "sugar tits". His actions are being investigated by the cabinet office.
-
10.
Still has a job!
That's former chief whip and brand new Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, whose appointment last week provoked a storm of anger from other Tory MPs, who viewed him as lacking experience and suspected him of having engineered the move himself.
-
11.
Resigned!
Education minister Estelle Morris resigned in 2002, in the aftermath of her department missing a target they had pledged to hit, saying "I just do not think I'm as good at it as I was at my other job", adding "I'm not having second best in a job as important as this."
-
12.
Still there!
That's Chancellor Philip Hammond. He hasn't done anything wrong, unless you're a hardcore Brexiter, in which case you suspect him of trying to sabotage Brexit because he is a Remainer.
-
13.
Actually resigned last week!
That would be former defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, who stepped down following an allegation that he "lunged at" and tried to kiss journalist Jane Merrick – which itself came after allegations that he'd repeatedly touched the knee of journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer. He was also accused of behaving inappropriately towards cabinet colleague Andrea Leadsom, which he denies. At the time of writing, Fallon is the only minister to have resigned or been sacked in the past week.
-
14.
Resigned!
That's Liam Fox, who resigned as defence secretary in 2011 after it emerged that his former flatmate Adam Werrity came along on 18 official trips and attended meetings with foreign officials while claiming to be an adviser to the minister despite having no official role. Liam Fox is now the Secretary of State for International Trade.
