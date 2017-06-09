Sections

Here Are All The Seats That Have Changed Hands In The Election

69 constituencies have been won away from the previous party in the 2017 general election so far. Here's a comprehensive list.

Posted on
Tom Phillips
Tom Phillips
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This map shows all the constituencies that have changed hands in the election.

So far, 69 seats have switched parties. Labour gained the most new seats, winning a total of 35 seats across the country, and losing only 6, for a total gain of 29. They held on in virtually every marginal where they'd been seen as being under threat, often by huge margins.

The Conservatives have lost the most, with 32, followed by the SNP, who have lost 21. However, the Tories made a lot of its losses back by winning seats elsewhere – they gained 20 seats over the night as well, for a net loss of 12. Among their more notable losses was Ben Gummer, one of the authors of the manifesto that many are blaming in part for the Tories' poor performance.

The SNP, meanwhile, didn't make any gains, ending the night with 35 seats, 21 down from their previous mark. That still makes them the largest party in Scotland, but it remains a hugely disappointing night for the party that goes far beyond the losses the polls predicted – including losing their leader in Westminster, Angus Robertson, and former leader Alex Salmond.

The Liberal Democrats has a mixed night, but one they'll probably be pleased with on balance – they lost 4 of their 9 seats, but gained another 8, increasing their total overall. It does mean that the Lib Dem parliamentary party makeup will be radically different to the last parliament, with former leader Nick Clegg among those losing his seat, although the return of former front benchers Vince Cable and Ed Davey will be seen as a success for them.

Elsewhere, Plaid Cymru gained a seat from the Lib Dems, UKIP failed to win any seats after losing their only MP back in March when Douglas Carswell quit the party to become and independent MP. The Greens comfortably held on to Caroline Lucas's seat in Brighton Pavilion.

In Northern Ireland's 17 constituencies there were some dramatic changes, with Sinn Fein and the DUP emerging the winners – gaining 3 and 2 seats respectively. The SDLP and the UUP were the losers in this case, also shedding 3 and 2 seats.

At the time of writing, only one seat that is seen to have a possibility of changing hands has yet to declare – Tory-held Kensington, which has abandoned its count for now after multiple recounts failed to produce a result.

Here is a full list of all that seats that changed hands.

SeatLoserWinner
BathConLD
BatterseaConLab
BedfordConLab
Brighton, KemptownConLab
Bristol North WestConLab
Bury NorthConLab
CanterburyConLab
Colne ValleyConLab
Crewe and NantwichConLab
Croydon CentralConLab
Derby NorthConLab
EastbourneConLD
Enfield, SouthgateConLab
High PeakConLab
IpswichConLab
KeighleyConLab
Kingston and SurbitonConLD
LincolnConLab
Oxford West and AbingdonConLD
PeterboroughConLab
Plymouth, Sutton and DevonportConLab
Portsmouth SouthConLab
Reading EastConLab
Stockton SouthConLab
StroudConLab
TwickenhamConLD
Warrington SouthConLab
Warwick and LeamingtonConLab
Weaver ValeConLab
GowerConLab
Cardiff NorthConLab
Vale of ClwydConLab
CopelandLabCon
MansfieldLabCon
Middlesbrough South and East ClevelandLabCon
North East DerbyshireLabCon
Stoke-on-Trent SouthLabCon
Walsall NorthLabCon
Leeds North WestLDLab
Sheffield, HallamLDLab
SouthportLDCon
CeredigionLDPC
Belfast SouthSDLPDUP
FoyleSDLPSF
South DownSDLPSF
Aberdeen SouthSNPCon
AngusSNPCon
Ayr, Carrick and CumnockSNPCon
Banff and BuchanSNPCon
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and SelkirkSNPCon
Caithness, Sutherland and Easter RossSNPLD
Coatbridge, Chryston and BellshillSNPLab
Dumfries and GallowaySNPCon
East DunbartonshireSNPLD
East LothianSNPLab
East RenfrewshireSNPCon
Edinburgh WestSNPLD
Glasgow North EastSNPLab
GordonSNPCon
Kirkcaldy and CowdenbeathSNPLab
MidlothianSNPLab
MoraySNPCon
Ochil and South PerthshireSNPCon
Rutherglen and Hamilton WestSNPLab
StirlingSNPCon
West Aberdeenshire and KincardineSNPCon
ClactonUKIPCon
Fermanagh And South TyroneUUPSF
South AntrimUUPDUP

Tom Phillips is the UK editorial director for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Tom Phillips at tom.phillips@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

