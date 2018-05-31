Trump Says He Will Pardon Far-Right Commentator Dinesh D'Souza

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would grant a "full pardon" to far-right commentator and conspiracy theorist Dinesh D'Souza, the second time he's rewarded a vocal supporter with clemency.

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!

D'Souza pleaded guilty in 2014 for campaign finance fraud. His lawyers argued at the time that charges stemming from his illegal contributions to Senate candidate Wendy Long were politically motivated.



According to the FBI, in March 2012 D’Souza contributed $10,000 to Long's campaign on behalf of himself and his wife — attributing $5,000 from each, the amount permitted from any one individual under the Election Act.

Five months later, D’Souza instructed his assistant and a woman he was romantically involved with to donate on behalf of themselves and their spouses, with the promise he’d reimburse them for the contribution. The contributions totaled $20,000.

When Long confronted D’Souza about it, the FBI said he initially misled the candidate before admitting to what he did and that he knew it was unlawful.

“I knew that causing a campaign contribution to be made in the name of another was wrong and something the law forbids,” D’Souza said during a court hearing, according to Newsday.

Before pleading guilty, his lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said D'Souza was targeted "because of his consistently caustic and highly publicized criticism" of president Barack Obama.

Brafman said the donation "at most ... was an act of misguided friendship."

D'Souza released a 2012 film about President Obama that was largely criticized for for being intentionally misleading and for containing inaccuracies.



He is also known to push conspiracy theories, such as saying Adolf Hitler was not against gay people and for spreading misinformation during the Las Vegas massacre: