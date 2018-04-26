 back to top
Trump Says He Was Too Busy To Get Melania A Gift For Her Birthday Today

"I got her a beautiful card."

Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Donald Trump said Thursday he decided to call in to Fox & Friends because today is Melania Trump's birthday.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

"I picked a very, very special day because it is Melania's birthday. I said, 'Let's do it on Melania's birthday.' Happy birthday, Melania," Trump said on air.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

So host Brian Kilmeade asked the logical question: What'd you get her?

Fox News
And then there was a bit of a pause.

Fox News

😬

Fox News

"Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble," Trump said.

Fox News

"Maybe I didn't get her so much."

Fox News
"I got her a beautiful card! You know I'm too busy to be running out looking for presents. OK, but I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers."

Fox News

(Same.)

Fox News

Then he added, "She did a fantastic job with France."

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Here's the moment:

Trump tells Fox and Friends he didn't get Melania anything for her birthday today because he is too busy, but he did her her a card and flowers. https://t.co/go3bNHrGQY
Tom Namako @TomNamako

HBD, Melania.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

