Trump Says He's Not Too Worried About The Republican Holdouts On The Senate Health Care Bill

President Trump on Sunday morning said that he thinks the Republican senators who said they won't vote for the Obamacare repeal and replace bill will come around to it after some negotiation.

"I don't think we're that far off. I don't think we're that far off," Trump told Pete Hegseth of Fox and Friends. "Famous last words right? I think we're going to get there."

Four Senate Republicans came out against the health care bill draft — which was written behind closed doors — when it was revealed on Thursday. (Trump referred to four people in his taped interview.) On Friday, Nevada Sen. Dean Heller also came out against it.

Senate Republicans need 50 of their 52 members to pass the bill — along with tie-breaker from Vice President Pence. It is expected to go to the floor next week.

Hegseth also — for the second time — tried to get Trump to slam former President Obama's response to the Senate draft bill. Trump held back.



"It's also unprecedented for a former president to come out the way President Obama has. He said your bill is not a health care bill, it's a massive transfer of wealth, it's going to harm Americans, it's mean."

"He actually used my term, mean," Trump said, toning down the question. "I want to see a bill with heart."

"We have a very narrow path. And honestly nobody can be totally happy," Trump said. "This has to do with picking a plan that everybody is going to like I'd like to say love, but like. But we have a very good plan. We have a few people that are I think you could say modestly, they're not screaming from the rooftops, they want to get some points i think they'll get some points."

Trump also said, in terms of crafting the bill, "there was nothing more closed than Obamacare" — which is a false statement.

Trump also brought back one of his favorite terms from the campaign trail — the idea that the system is "rigged" against him — to describe getting health care done without support from Democrats.

"Who has ben the biggest opponent? has it been Democrats resisting, has it been fake news media, has it been deep state leaks?" Hegseth asked



"When I ran, I talked about the rigged system because I saw I was winning states that I wasn't getting, the delegates I should be getting. I would look at this and I would say 'what kind of a system,'" Trump said. (It's unclear what exactly he means here, especially about winning states he "wasn't getting.")

Trump then went into this, seemingly connecting the "rigged system" idea to the health care bill:"

The whole system is very, a lot of bad things going on. A lot of very bad things going on. One of the things that should be solved are probably won't be is the Republicans and Democrats don't get together. And I am open arms, but I don't see that happening. They fight each other, they the level of hostility. And by the way, this isn't just Trump... this has been like this for years. You've been doing this for a long time. It has been like that for a long time. But the level of hostility as an example of the health care bill you are reporting on and everyone is reporting on. It would be so great if the Democrats and Republicans could get together wrap their arms around it and come up with something that everyone is happy with, it's so easy, but we won't get one Democrat vote, not one, and if it were the greatest bill ever proposed in mankind we wouldn't get a vote, and that's terrible thing. So there is well look their theme is resist. I've never heard anything like this. Resist.

"How frustrating is it to have former president Obama out there leading in the resistance?" Hegseth asked.



Trump toned down the Fox News reporter's question, saying, "I don't see him leading it."