President Trump Is On A Twitter Screed About "Fake News" And CNN

Good morning. Hours after his administration said it is considering military force against Syrian leaders for possibly planning a chemical weapons attack, and after an independent body said his health care plan would leave millions uninsured, President Trump is tweeting .... about "fake news" and CNN.
Here's how we got here.
Early Saturday morning, BuzzFeed News broke a story about CNN deleting and retracting a report about Anthony Scaramucci, a Trump transition team official, allegedly being under investigation by the Senate committee looking into Russian interference in the election.
On Monday, three people at CNN associated with the report — Thomas Frank, the reporter; Eric Lichtblau, its editor; and investigations editor Lex Haris — resigned amid an internal investigation.
Trump and his supporters have been calling CNN "fake news" since the campaign trail. Trump — who, along with his top administration officials, makes false statements and lies with regularity — uses this term on media outlets that publish stories he doesn't like.
This is from April
Which brings us to today, when the president went on this Twitter screed. (And retweet tirade, featuring his favorite news outlet, Fox News):
Trump dug up this RT — from a self described "clickbaiter" — from deep within replies to this tweet.
Then Trump entered a suite of Fox and Friends RTs — think of it as his own Blue Period.
Trump then moves on to boosting other arms of the Fox News empire:
Before returning to his bread-and-butter issue:
Bye.
