These Moving Photos Show Empty Of Pairs Of Shoes Marking The Dead In Puerto Rico After The Hurricane

A new Harvard study in the New England Journal of Medicine said that nearly 6,000 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria. The government, which says the death toll is at 64, is conducting its own review.
On Friday, people in San Juan set up this moving memorial to those who died.
CORRECTION
There are about 400 pairs of shoes in the memorial. An earlier headline of this post said there were thousands.
