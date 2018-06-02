 back to top

We’ve updated our privacy notice and cookie policy. Learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, and find out how we collect your personal data and what we use it for.

Show privacy notice and cookie policy
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

These Moving Photos Show Empty Of Pairs Of Shoes Marking The Dead In Puerto Rico After The Hurricane

"Genocide."

Originally posted on
Updated on
Tom Namako
Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A new Harvard study in the New England Journal of Medicine said that nearly 6,000 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria. The government, which says the death toll is at 64, is conducting its own review.

On Friday, people in San Juan set up this moving memorial to those who died.

Alvin Baez / Reuters
Alvin Baez / Reuters
Alvin Baez / Reuters
Advertisement
Alvin Baez / Reuters
Alvin Baez / Reuters
Alvin Baez / Reuters
Alvin Baez / Reuters
Advertisement
Ramon Espinosa / AP
Ramon Espinosa / AP
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

CORRECTION

There are about 400 pairs of shoes in the memorial. An earlier headline of this post said there were thousands.


Tom Namako is the deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App