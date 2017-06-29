President Trump Is Attacking An MSNBC Host For Her "Face-Lift"

President Trump went after MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski on Thursday, calling her "crazy" and claiming she was once "bleeding badly from a face-lift" at his Mar-a-Lago club.
In two tweets, the president attacked the Morning Joe hosts, calling Joe Scarborough "Pyscho Joe" and labeling Brzezinski "low I.Q. Crazy Mika."
The president also said Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when he met her at Mar-a-Lago around New Year's Eve.
Brzezinski has not officially responded to Trump's comments, but she tweeted a photo of a Cheerios' cereal box with the words "made for little hands" — appearing to allude to the longstanding joke over the size of the president's hands.
Trump's tweets come in the wake of his renewed attacks against media organizations that publish stories he doesn't like, including CNN, NBC, CBS and ABC.
On Tuesday, the president — who has been criticized over past lewd comments towards women — made a female reporter come to his desk to comment on her looks.
Many rebuked the president for his tweets, including Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who said the "tweet was beneath the office."
Sen. Ben Sassse, also a Republican, tweeted, "Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office."
This is a developing story.
