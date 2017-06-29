President Trump Is Attacking An MSNBC Host For Her "Face-Lift"

In a statement, a spokesperson for MSNBC told BuzzFeed News, "It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying, and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job."

The president's tweets came after Thursday morning's show where Scarborough and Brzezinski were discussing Trump's fake Time magazine cover that is hung at several of his golf resorts.

Scarborough was poking fun at the fake cover with a spoof GQ cover of himself that the show created.

During this segment, Brzezinski said, “Nothing makes a man feel better than making a fake cover of a magazine about himself, lying every day, and destroying the country.”

She went on to say that in the photo, “he’s covering his hands because they’re teensy.”