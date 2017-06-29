Sections

President Trump Is Attacking An MSNBC Host For Her "Face-Lift"

The president of the United States also called Mika Brzezinski "crazy."

Originally posted on
Updated on
Tom Namako
Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump went after MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski on Thursday, calling her "crazy" and claiming she was once "bleeding badly from a face-lift" at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Evan Agostini / AP

In two tweets, the president attacked the Morning Joe hosts, calling Joe Scarborough "Pyscho Joe" and labeling Brzezinski "low I.Q. Crazy Mika."

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..



The president also said Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when he met her at Mar-a-Lago around New Year's Eve.

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!



Brzezinski has not officially responded to Trump's comments, but she tweeted a photo of a Cheerios' cereal box with the words "made for little hands" — appearing to allude to the longstanding joke over the size of the president's hands.

Mika Brzezinski @morningmika



In a statement, a spokesperson for MSNBC told BuzzFeed News, "It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying, and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job."

The president's tweets came after Thursday morning's show where Scarborough and Brzezinski were discussing Trump's fake Time magazine cover that is hung at several of his golf resorts.

Scarborough was poking fun at the fake cover with a spoof GQ cover of himself that the show created.

During this segment, Brzezinski said, “Nothing makes a man feel better than making a fake cover of a magazine about himself, lying every day, and destroying the country.”

She went on to say that in the photo, “he’s covering his hands because they’re teensy.”

Trump's tweets come in the wake of his renewed attacks against media organizations that publish stories he doesn't like, including CNN, NBC, CBS and ABC.

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS &amp; ABC? What about the failing @nytimes &amp; @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS &amp; ABC? What about the failing @nytimes &amp; @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!



On Tuesday, the president — who has been criticized over past lewd comments towards women — made a female reporter come to his desk to comment on her looks.

In a moment that went viral, Trump beckoned reporter Caitriona Perry during the middle of his call with the Irish prime minister, and said, "She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well."
Twitter: @CaitrionaPerry

In a moment that went viral, Trump beckoned reporter Caitriona Perry during the middle of his call with the Irish prime minister, and said, "She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well."

Many rebuked the president for his tweets, including Republican senator Lindsey Graham, who said the "tweet was beneath the office."

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.
Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.



Sen. Ben Sassse, also a Republican, tweeted, "Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office."

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office.
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office.



This is a developing story.

Tom Namako is the deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

