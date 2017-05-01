President Trump Doesn't Seem To Know Why The Civil War Happened

Let's just get right in to this: President Trump in an interview doesn't seem to know why the Civil War happened and also seems to think that "people" don't ask questions about it. Here's the audio clip:
Here's the transcript:
Here's the answer, President Trump: Slavery. The Civil War happened because of slavery in the United States. And Andrew Jackson, the seventh president, owned slaves and a plantation. And he died in 1837 — the Civil War began in 1861.
