President Trump Doesn't Seem To Know Why The Civil War Happened

"People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don't ask that question, but why was there a Civil War?"

Tom Namako
Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Let's just get right in to this: President Trump in an interview doesn't seem to know why the Civil War happened and also seems to think that "people" don't ask questions about it. Here's the audio clip:

SiriusXMPolitics @SXMPolitics

"Had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later, you wouldn’t have had the Civil War" @realDonaldTrump told @SalenaZito… https://t.co/c0vuZGEEc9

Here's the transcript:

Here's Trump's full answer on
Edward-Isaac Dovere @IsaacDovere

Here's Trump's full answer on "swashbuckler" Andrew Jackson and the Civil War: "Why could that one not have been wo… https://t.co/MrtgxTywrB

Here's the answer, President Trump: Slavery. The Civil War happened because of slavery in the United States. And Andrew Jackson, the seventh president, owned slaves and a plantation. And he died in 1837 — the Civil War began in 1861.

