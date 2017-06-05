Here Are Two Of The Suspects In The London Terror Attack

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

The Metropolitan Police on Monday identified two of the three suspects in the London Bridge terror attack.

Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, who are both from Barking, east London, were both shot dead within eight minutes of the first call to police.



Police warned that formal identifications are still pending.

More info here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.