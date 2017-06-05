Sections

Here Are Two Of The Suspects In The London Terror Attack

They are Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, both from Barking, east London.

Posted on
Tom Namako
Tom Namako
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Metropolitan Police on Monday identified two of the three suspects in the London Bridge terror attack.

Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane, who are both from Barking, east London, were both shot dead within eight minutes of the first call to police.

Police warned that formal identifications are still pending.

More info here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Tom Namako is the deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

