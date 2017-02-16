Donald Trump Attacks "Fake News" During Combative News Conference

President Trump on Thursday used his bully pulpit to take his message “straight to the people” as he attempted retake the narrative of a White House in chaos.

“We have to talk about it to find out what’s going on because the press honestly is out of control,” he said. “The level of dishonesty is out of control.”



Tump’s tenure at the White House has been rocked by a series of hits, including the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the failed nomination of Andrew Puzder for labor secretary, and reports of his administration’s ties to Russia in the lead up to his election.



Trump acknowledged leaks from his administration, but dismissed reports that his officials were in touch with Russia during the campaign as “fake news.”

“You can talk all you want about Russia, which is all fake news,” he said. “In fact I saw a couple of the people that were supposedly involved in all of this. They didn’t know anything about it. They never were in Russia. Never received a call from Russia. It’s all fake news. All fake news.”

Asked after a rambling speech in which he repeated a number of falsehoods, including the number of electoral college votes he got, if he was concerned about undermining the publics faith in the First Amendment and freedom of the press by calling stories he doesn’t like “fake news,” Trump said he wanted to see an “honest press.”

“I want to see an honest press. I started off today by saying the press — the public doesn’t believe you people anymore. Maybe I had something to do with that. I don’t know. But they don’t believe you,” he said, referring to the media. “If you were straight and really told it like it is….I would be your biggest fan in the world, including bad stories about me. But as you go, as an example, you’re CNN, it’s story after story after story is bad.”

“And the other thing, chaos, there’s zero chaos,” he added. “We are running — this is a fine-tuned machine.”

For more than an hour, Trump took question after question from reporters, at times becoming combative, but insisting he was having a good time.

“Tomorrow they’ll say, ‘Trump rants and raves at the press,’” he said. “I’m just telling you. You’re dishonest people. But I’m not ranting and raving. I love this. I’m having a good time doing it.”

