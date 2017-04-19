Bill O'Reilly Is Out At Fox News After Several Women Said He Sexually Harassed Them

Fox said it did a "careful review" of the sexual harassment allegations.

Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News amid several sexual harassment allegations against him, the company announced Wednesday. “After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the statement from 21st Century Fox said. O'Reilly's exit marks a stunning downfall for one of the most preeminent forces in cable news who has long reigned as the genre's most-watched host. The New York Times reported earlier this month that $13 million had been paid to five women to settle harassment allegations against O'Reilly, who has denied the claims, setting in motion an advertising boycott and protests outside of the network's midtown Manhattan headquarters. The 67-year old did not address the controversy, even as advertisers on his top-earning show swiftly dropped by 50% after the allegations came to light. Lisa Bloom, an attorney who represents Wendy Walsh, who has accused O'Reilly of becoming hostile after she didn't accompany him to his hotel room, said in a statement: "This is what happens when women speak our truth: we can slay dragons. I am very proud to have stood with my brave clients who stood up for themselves and all the silenced women.

"Fox News should have fired him in 2004 when Andrea Mackris spoke out, but at least they did it now. They did it because we persisted." Rebecca Diamond, who O'Reilly paid out after she said that he had sexually harassed her, tweeted, "I have merit." Diamond left Fox in 2011.

Wow, big news day...I have merit!

Tucker Carlson, who currently airs at 9 p.m. ET, will take over The O'Reilly Factor's 8 p.m. time slot. The Five, another Fox program, will move to 9 p.m.

Fox News had faced mounting pressure from more than 70 advertisers who had pulled their commercials from The O'Reilly Factor as revelations about sexual harassment allegations continued to mount. In attempt to stem the financial losses, Fox had said it "re-expressed" commercials into other programs, but ad buyers told BuzzFeed News that their clients were unlikely to return to the show unless Fox acted on O'Reilly.

Rumors had swirled internally at Fox that O'Reilly's days were numbered ever since he left April 11 for a vacation in Italy. While the network and O'Reilly said the trip was pre-planned, staffers at the networks were dubious and believed that it helped give interim CEO Rupert Murdoch and his two sons, James and Lachlan, more time to decide on the top-rated anchor's future. A towering figure inside of Fox News, O'Reilly made few friends at the network, a reality that stoked the swirling rumors about his possible exit. Like Ailes, whose swift downfall stunned the media world last summer, O'Reilly has long been thought of as invincible within Fox's headquarters. Indeed, when the Times's story first broke, the network appeared poised to defend the host, who has been a major revenue driver for years. President Trump had also defended the conservative talk host, saying he knows O'Reilly well and that "he is a good person" who "didn't do anything wrong" and shouldn't have settled the suit in the first place.

Fox News sources said that the choice ultimately came down to Murdoch, who controls 21st Century Fox and has been leading the network since former chief Roger Ailes was ousted in a sexual harassment scandal last summer. Several reporters tweeted an internal email from Fox owner Rupert Murdoch and his sons, Lachlan and James, saying, "This decision follows an extensive review done in collaboration with outside counsel." "By ratings standards, Bill O'Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable," the email read, adding, "We have full confidence that the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news." The question now will be whether the network can maintain strong ratings for the time slot — O’Reilly has been a fan favorite among the Fox faithful for years. A Fox News source said that, after the decision to separate with O’Reilly was announced Wednesday, the phones have been ringing off the hook with viewer complaints.

Media Matters President Angelo Carusone, who also ran the @StopOReilly Twitter account that pressured advertisers to abandon the show, said: "Fox News was forced to act. They had years to address serial sexual harassment at Fox News. They didn’t; they actually enabled it. So, individuals and groups took action to educate advertisers.

"Without advertisers, Bill O’Reilly’s show was no longer commercially viable," the statement added. This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter. Read BuzzFeed News's full coverage here.