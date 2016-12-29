The Best Writing About TV, Music, And Film We Published This Year

6. Why The Rom-Com Bitch Should Evolve Herself Into Retirement, by Bim Adewunmi

BuzzFeed News; MGM (2), 20th Century Fox, Polygram, Hollywood Pictures, Warner Bros, Type A Films, StudioCanal (2), Screen Gems, Revolution Studios, Focus Features, Overbrook Entertainment, Fox 2000 Pictures, Touchstone Pictures, Apatow Productions

“To be a memorable and familiar rom-com bitch, or RCB, there are key elements that need to be in place: The RCB is often hard – hard-nosed or hard-faced, it doesn’t matter which (see Selma Blair as Vivian in Legally Blonde). And though she may be not very bright (our protagonist is always smart, in her own way), she’s always calculating (see Jean Hagen as Lina Lamont in Singin’ in the Rain). Hers is the kind of smart that is cold and insufferable and unattractive to women (see Fiona in Four Weddings and a Funeral. Also, Selma Blair in anything). Where our heroine is a guileless, undercover but unassuming supermodel with a MacArthur Grant-level brain, the RCB has a conniving sort of smarts, and is perhaps cruel and/or catty (see Jean Hagen/Lina Lamont again!). She may be beautiful – and if she’s on the big screen, she likely will be – but that is not necessarily a requirement for the RCB. She is often white, and though that’s not a specific prerequisite, it sure appears that way, no? “