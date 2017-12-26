"Barbershop" by Phillip B. Williams
"Record" by Danniel Schoonebeek
When The Therapist Asks You To Recount, You Have To Say It, by Aricka Foreman
"B.F.F.", by Hieu Minh Nguyen
"I Knew I Wasn't Poor," by Jan Beatty
Two Poems About A Controversial Emmett Till Painting by Rachel Eliza Griffiths
"On The Night Of The Election" by Franny Choi
"It's Not Fitness, It's A Lifestyle" by Nicole Sealey
"Buen Esqueleto" By Natalie Scenters-Zapico
“Follow Him” By Jenny Zhang
"Living On Earth" By Alex Dimitrov
"Columbus" by Maggie Smith
"Cotton Candy" by Kaveh Akbar
"Woo Woo Roll Deep" by Angel Nafis
Tomi Obaro is an associate culture editor for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.
Contact Tomi Obaro at tomi.obaro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.