9 Deeply Questionable Graphs On 2017 Election Leaflets
Every time you abuse the y-axis, a psephologist dies.
British elections are steeped in tradition. And one tradition is the publication of election leaflets stuffed with really, really dodgy graphs.
1. In which the Scottish Tories suggest that 14 is bigger than 19.
Here’s what it SHOULD look like!
Squared up that misleadingly slanty x-axis for you, too.
2. Another, in which they suggest that 10,000 is a third of 19,000.
Fixed that for ya, John.
It actually still looks pretty impressive, making the whole exercise even stranger.
3. According to the Lib Dems, 2.8 is about three times the size of 12.5!
Maths never ceases to amaze.
Fixed this one too:
Insert “Probably” and “either” above and below the words on the Lib Dem arrow.
4. And, apparently, 23 is about seven times bigger than 7.
That gap between 34 and 41 is suspiciously small, guys!
Here’s what it should look like.
Weirdly, they also made Labour and UKIP seem stronger than they actually are.
5. Here are some Lib Dem numbers that tell you nothing at all.
No idea what’s going on here. Thirty-four whats? Is this the vote or the change? Why aren’t they lined up? Why is 5 almost the same size as 16? We have contacted the Lib Dems to find out more.
6. In which the Lib Dems seem to think 5 is about a third of 8.
This isn’t the WORST, but it’s still not great.
7. Honestly no idea what this chart means.
It’s all very The Day Today. What are the units? What’s the scale? Does the UK data INCLUDE Scotland or not? What do the big dots mean?
8. When the polls don’t say what you want, why not ignore them?
The bars look about right, for the numbers. But the numbers are betting odds calculated from “a few dozen” bets, according to Ladbrokes. So that’s bold.
9. And, finally, the Scottish Tories printing an entirely meaningless chart that still manages to be wrong.
What were the starting percentages? Who’s actually winning? And why is the red bar the same size as the blue one despite apparently being less than three-quarters of the value? Fun! Mystery!