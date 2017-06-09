Sections

Politics

Pray One Day You Enjoy Something As Much As George Osborne Enjoyed This Election

"BREAKING: George Osborne elected MP for Schadenfreude Central."

Posted on
Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
BuzzFeed Science Writer

George Osborne, the former chancellor, stepped down as an MP ahead of this election.

To spend more time with his fa – oh no, to take on a sixth or ninth or 13th or something job as editor of the Evening Standard, which made perfect sense because he once got turned down for an internship at the Times.
Alex White / Twitter / Via Twitter: @AlexWhiteUK

To spend more time with his fa – oh no, to take on a sixth or ninth or 13th or something job as editor of the Evening Standard, which made perfect sense because he once got turned down for an internship at the Times.

But still, he's a Tory, so you'd think he'd be pretty sad about the unexpected clusterfuck the Tories endured, right?

Theresa Ma
Toby Melville / Reuters

Theresa Ma

But it seems… he… isn't.

LOOK AT GEORGE OSBORNE'S FACE
Jack Maidment @jrmaidment

LOOK AT GEORGE OSBORNE'S FACE

Reply Retweet Favorite

https://twitter.com/jrmaidment/status/872923620674338816

Seriously, he's having a whale of a time.

Get yourself a girl that looks at you the way George Osborne looks at exit polls.
Simon Parkin @SimonParkin

Get yourself a girl that looks at you the way George Osborne looks at exit polls.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People couldn't help but notice.

BREAKING: George Osborne elected MP for Schadenfreude Central.
The Bugle @hellobuglers

BREAKING: George Osborne elected MP for Schadenfreude Central.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It can't be because there are any hard feelings over Theresa May sacking him?

Christmas has come early for George Osborne, it appears.
Jim Pickard @PickardJE

Christmas has come early for George Osborne, it appears.

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@George_Osborne is having the time of his life
Scott Bryan @scottygb

.@George_Osborne is having the time of his life

Reply Retweet Favorite

He got PRETTY SAVAGE.

I hear revenge is a dish best served on live television and using the words
Alan White @aljwhite

I hear revenge is a dish best served on live television and using the words "worst" and "in history"

Reply Retweet Favorite
George Osborne, openly gleeful:
Michael Deacon @MichaelPDeacon

George Osborne, openly gleeful: "The worst thing she's done in her life is no longer running through a wheat field"

Reply Retweet Favorite

A few people wondered whether he was wishing he hadn't quit, since he could now be running for Tory leader.

Bet George Osborne is regretting his career choices right now.
Hugo Rifkind @hugorifkind

Bet George Osborne is regretting his career choices right now.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Right now George Osborne is thinking
John O'Farrell @mrjohnofarrell

Right now George Osborne is thinking "Shit why did I resign to edit this crappy freesheet, I could have been Tory leader..."

Reply Retweet Favorite

But seriously, he seems to be having the time of his life. It's not just on the telly. He's really thrown himself into the journalism thing. Four front pages, all putting the boot in.

So @George_Osborne is having fun today I see... Here are the 4 (FOUR) Evening Standard front pages
Mark Ferguson @Markfergusonuk

So @George_Osborne is having fun today I see... Here are the 4 (FOUR) Evening Standard front pages

Reply Retweet Favorite

And two cartoons!

Here's @Adamstoon1 view on Mrs May's election result @EveningStandard
George Osborne @George_Osborne

Here's @Adamstoon1 view on Mrs May's election result @EveningStandard

Reply Retweet Favorite
Here's a new cartoon from @Adamstoon1 for our third edition @EveningStandard - after Saatchis
George Osborne @George_Osborne

Here's a new cartoon from @Adamstoon1 for our third edition @EveningStandard - after Saatchis

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although he didn't draw them, Christian Adams did.

Basically, George Osborne had a pretty…

Good night
George Osborne @George_Osborne

Good night

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tom Chivers is a science writer for BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Tom Chivers at tom.chivers@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

