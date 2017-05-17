9 More Deeply Dubious Graphs On 2017 Election Leaflets

6. Everyone’s at it, of course. Here’s Labour’s contribution.

This isn’t the worst, but someone on Twitter said “Outrage as Labour uses accurate graph on election leaflet!” about it, so obviously that was a challenge.

Fun fact: If you add up the SNP, Greens and Lib Dem votes, you get 20,569 – more than the Labour vote. But if you add up the bars on the graph above, they’re smaller. So. Not 100% honest, then.

(Update: Duncan Hothersall, the aforementioned tweeter, says the graph was done in Excel and was originally accurate, but that the captions cut off the bottom of the bars.)