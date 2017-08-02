16 People Tell Us What It's Really Like To Be A Single Parent

"Being a single parent has been one of the most rewarding and difficult things in the entire world. It's difficult because my daughter only has me. When she's sick I'm the one who's up with her all night, even though I have work the next morning. And if she's so sick she can't go to school, I'm the one that has to miss work. I don't get to go out with my friends and do whatever I want whenever I want any more – those bedtime stories won't read themselves.

"But being a single parent is everything I could have asked for. I don't know what I would do without my daughter. We have a bond that is so unbreakable. She's my best friend. There are days that I honestly question if I'm doing the right thing. Some days I lose my shit, but at the end of the day, that little girl loves me and is counting on me. So no matter how many times she spills her Cheerios or colours on something she's not supposed to, she's worth it all."

– Anonymous