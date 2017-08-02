16 People Tell Us What It's Really Like To Be A Single Parent

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us what it's like to be a single parent. Here's what they said.
1. "The responsibility is overwhelming."
2. "We're a team, we're happy, and we do things our way."
3. "There are days that I honestly question if I'm doing the right thing."
4. "I just miss someone sharing the workload."
5. "There is no one perfect family scenario."
6. "The hardest thing is money."
7. "My son and I are extremely close."
8. "The love is all-consuming and worth every second of difficulty."
9. "I do miss my 'old' life sometimes."
10. "If I can do this then I can absolutely do anything."
11. "She does things that remind me of her dad."
12. I got her first steps, I got her first words, I got all her first everything.
13. "The goal is to keep them smiling and offer them the best life."
14. "I'm stressed, I'm exhausted, I'm overworked."
15. "I wouldn't change it for the world."
16. "I wanted to say something deep and admiring, but I'm tired."
Some responses have been edited for clarity. Anonymous responses were sent by email where anonymity was requested.