Skip To Content
bringme FeedonBuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    I Needed A ‘Cost Of Living’ Friendly Getaway And This Northern City Was The Answer

    Get that Eurotrip feeling without breaking the bank!!

    Tobi Akingbade
    by Tobi Akingbade

    BuzzFeed Staff

    CitySuites in Manchester
    CitySuites/Instagram

    I'm Tobi and I love to be intentional about getting away from my usual environment, and I’m even more intentional about making sure I cut my coat according to my cloth.

    Buzzfeed

    Maybe, like me, you're craving a Eurotrip but you're not in the position to leave the country, or perhaps you're just looking for a getaway without the extra cost.

    Whatever the case, there are many spas and getaways that are low-cost and still have that mainland European feel right here, at home. 

    With 2024 dubbed to be the year for ‘backyard exploration’ and domestic tourism flourishing, I jumped at the opportunity to stay at the new 5* aparthotel CitySuites, located in the heart of Manchester.

    Swimming Pool and Spa in CitySuites
    CitySuites/Instagram

    Placed in between unique boutiques, top restaurants and the city’s key landmarks, I was able to enjoy a luxury experience without feeling guilty about my spending.

    Given that Manchester’s Markets and attractions are currently ranked among the top UK attractions to visit, exploring the city while staying at CitySuites - and enjoying breakfast and dinner at the Embankment Kitchen just next door - would be the perfect way to wind down after a long week! 

    Finding out that the Aparthotel recently hosted A-listers before my arrival made so much sense. Also the the spa and luxe-pads fit in so well with my plan to cut costs but not feel like it, as did my hassle-free train journey up there via Avanti West Coast trains. 

    The serviced apartments slash hotels not only offered lovely views, but also comfortable living spaces (coupled with a kitchen if you fancy cooking), an 18m spa pool and a 24-hour gym for your leisure.

    I opted for the romantic stay and dine package, mainly because the family package wasn’t the right mood that weekend and a 3-course dinner with my significant other was.

    Embankment Kitchen in Manchester
    Embankment Kitchen/Instagram

    So what's the difference between an aparthotel and a hotel? An aparthotel offers more space than hotels. A hotel room will often deliver comfortable beds and bathrooms - whereas an aparthotel will provide additional amenities such as a generous living area and kitchen. 

    I was tempted to request an upgrade to an extended stay package so that I could truly feel like I ‘lived’ there. But alas, Manchester was only meant to be a short stay on this occasion, not a faux relocation. Maybe next time? 

    Here are some things you can do in Manchester in between relaxing at the spa!

    Get lost in the Food Markets

    Manchester Food Market
    Getty Images

    If you're like me – a foodie who's also shockingly indecisive -  you can give your palate some diversity and savour the huge range of gastronomic options on offer at the city’s best food markets.

    Hop on over to Chinatown

    Manchester China Town
    Getty Images

    Did you know that Manchester's Chinatown is one of the largest outside of China, and the second biggest in the UK?! The centre of the city's Chinese community, it's packed with shops and restaurants and is also the home to a whole host of Vietnamese, Korean, Thai and Japanese joints.

    Find yourself at The Lowry

    The Lowry in Manchester
    Gordonbellphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    You'll get your culture fix as soon as you step in because The Lowry features three performance spaces which play host to musicals, comedy, and more.

    Once an abandoned quay, the waterside location is just ten minutes from the city centre so you don’t need to worry about the distance.  The Lowry is a hot spot for top theatre, from world premieres to West End successes. Once the show’s over, you can also explore shops, a cinema, restaurants, and plenty more.

    Take a tour at Old Trafford

    Ash Donelon / Manchester United via Getty Images

    This is what I mainly know Manchester for. It’s a bustling football stadium, so taking a tour of Man U’s stomping ground was a given seeing as I’d just finished binging the Beckham documentary. 

    Have you visited Manchester? Don't forget to share your staycation tips in the comments!!