I Needed A ‘Cost Of Living’ Friendly Getaway And This Northern City Was The Answer

Placed in between unique boutiques, top restaurants and the city’s key landmarks, I was able to enjoy a luxury experience without feeling guilty about my spending.

Given that Manchester’s Markets and attractions are currently ranked among the top UK attractions to visit, exploring the city while staying at CitySuites - and enjoying breakfast and dinner at the Embankment Kitchen just next door - would be the perfect way to wind down after a long week!

Finding out that the Aparthotel recently hosted A-listers before my arrival made so much sense. Also the the spa and luxe-pads fit in so well with my plan to cut costs but not feel like it, as did my hassle-free train journey up there via Avanti West Coast trains.

The serviced apartments slash hotels not only offered lovely views, but also comfortable living spaces (coupled with a kitchen if you fancy cooking), an 18m spa pool and a 24-hour gym for your leisure.