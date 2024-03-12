Skip To Content
8 Reasons Your Home Needs The Tineco Pure ONE Station FurFree ASAP

Now through April 12, you can upgrade to the Pure ONE Station FurFree without the hassle of returning your old machine on the Tineco store (psst...that's up to $200 in savings).

Tineco Pure ONE Station FurFree
by Tineco Pure ONE Station FurFree

Brand Publisher

Introducing: the Tineco Pure ONE Station FurFree.

Tineco

(AKA the soon-to-be crown jewel of your cleaning arsenal)

1. With its plug-free 4-in-1 design, the Tineco Pure ONE Station FurFree streamlines the entire cleaning experience.

Two vacuum cleaners side by side in a room with modern decor
Tineco

Done cleaning? All you'll need to do is return the vacuum to its station, where it will self-clean, recharge, provide real-time detection updates, and store in a no-clutter docking station.

2. You'll be able to go nearly three months with the hassle-free 3L Eco Dustbin on your side.

Hand placing a cordless vacuum onto a wall-mounted charging dock
Tineco

Emptying your vacuum after every cleaning sesh will be a thing of the past, because the Pure ONE Station FurFree has a massive 3-liter reusable dustbin that can hold dust and debris up to three months.

3. And the handy self-clean feature ensures there's no mess when you finally empty the dustbin.

Family interacts in a modern kitchen with a child playing on the floor and two adults supervising
Tineco

We've all had those moments where emptying the vacuum creates an even bigger mess, but the Pure ONE Station automatically empties the dustbin after each use, ensuring the brush, tubes, and filters are ready for round two.

4. No matter the mess, surface, or lift required, the Tineco iLoop™ Smart Sensor technology delivers precise suction every time.

Three panels showing a vacuum&#x27;s effectiveness on different levels of debris, from none to more
Tineco

This vacuum does the hard work of deciding the settings for you. It delivers precise suction power according to the dust detected, improving cleaning efficiency; the station optimizes self-cleaning time based on dirt level for a deep self-clean.

5. From the floor to the air, your clean will be the real deal thanks a 5-Stage Filtration with H13 HEPA stystem.

Cutaway view of a vacuum showcasing its HEPA filter and suction feature
Tineco

With 5 stages of filtration (up to 99.99% of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns) your floors AND air will be the cleanest they've ever been. Now that's living in the future!

6. We couldn't forget the ZeroTangle™ Brush that stands up to the tangles and snarls that would normally clog any other vacuum's brush.

Person vacuuming a carpet showing a clean path where dust has been removed
Tineco

Long hair folks, rejoice! No longer will you have to consider sacrificing your long locks to make cleaning easier on your vacuum. That means less time cutting hair out of a brush and more time living your best life.

7. For the pet parents out there, the Pure ONE Station FurFree Kit is the answer to all your at-home grooming prayers.

Woman sitting with dog beside a vacuum cleaner in a modern living room
Tineco

Got a shedding pet or just want to give your furry companion a quick clean? The Pure ONE Station's' FurFree Kit gives a safe and effective grooming experience so you can spend less time on cleanup and more time snuggling your fur baby.

8. And the best part? You can upgrade from any vacuum brand and save $$$ to get the Tineco PURE ONE Station FurFree right now!

Family and dog in kitchen, child plays with vacuum, adults in background preparing food
Tineco

From March 12 to April 12, 2024, you (yes, you) can level up your cleaning game and get your own Pure ONE Station FurFree (without returning your old machine) on the Tineco official website store. That's up to $200 worth of savings! Need we say more?

Easy to use? A seamlessly clean home? Upgrade your Tineco PUREONE Station FurFree to take advantage of all the savings right at your fingertips.

