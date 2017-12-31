The Stories Behind The Best Artwork On BuzzFeed UK This Year

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Tom Humberstone for BuzzFeed / Tim Lane / BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin To coincide with the government triggering Article 50, our head of news wanted to tell the story of how we got here. Working closely with the tech team, we created a fully scroll-responsive animated comic, which told the Brexit story through Nigel Farage's perspective. I commissioned comic book illustrator Tom Humberstone, who managed to get the dark British humour we wanted.

Nigel Lang was wrongly accused of being a paedophile because of a typo by the police. I instantly had an image in my head of someone typing the wrong thing, and the idea for this image grew from there. By making it a GIF and concentrating on the typo element of this story, I was able to create a header that was powerful yet still BuzzFeed-y. For Laura Silver's interview with doctor turned comedian Adam Kay, I thought it would be cool to shoot him on location somewhere, and asked our local pie and mash restaurant, Mother Mash, if they would be willing to let us take over the place for 30 minutes. We got Adam to wear his scrubs and play around with bloody syringes while drinking coffee. I think Laura Gallant's photos managed to get the dark yet funny side to Adam's personality, which is what we were looking for. Political editor Jim Waterson wanted to write a longread on the success of the "alt-left" British media, which has a very distinctive visual style. I thought it would be fun to re-create this style for the header and design assets. The trick with this was creating something that was badly designed, yet designed well enough that readers would get the joke. As part of Black History Month, we shot a group of young people living with sickle cell. I love the way our photographer Laura Gallant captured them in such an intimate way. The aim was to photograph a Syrian who is in hiding from the authorities in this header, without revealing his identity. Laura Gallant did just that, in a very powerful way, instantly drawing the reader in. This is an example of a brief that needed to be completed incredibly quickly for news purposes, yet still needed to feel like a considered, impactful longread header. I had to walk a tricky legal line visually, but I think we still produced something striking enough to do justice to James Ball's world-exclusive story. This is a one of a series of five illustrations by BuzzFeed in-house illustrator Rebecca Hendin for Patrick Strudwick's article about cottaging – men meeting up for sex in public toilets. The illustrations reflect the sombre tone of the piece, which touches on what leads men to need to meet this way, and how they're still being criminally penalised for doing so. Radical Candor is a philosophy that is being used in workplaces all over the world, encouraging people to tell each other what they really think. I had the idea to adopt a punk theme for the art, and found illustrator Nate Kitch. This theme inspired not only the illustrations but also the typography, pull quotes, dividers, and photography. This was the first of a huge four-part series by the award-winning UK investigations team. I wanted the header to be striking and impactful, but due to legal issues there were certain things I had to stay away from. I also wanted the four headers to have a unifying style. For this one, the idea of the Kremlin's shadow looming over 10 Downing Street and a dead body felt like we communicated the right message, without having to depict anyone in particular. It was also important to show the police in the shadow, and I had police tape cover up the key words in all of the headlines – in this case "Russia". Using just one colour (BuzzFeed red) throughout the series made it feel even more special. The theme of the Kremlin shadow and police tape ran through the other three headers, as did the typography, illustration, and colour treatment.

BuzzFeed UK was granted exclusive access to interview and shoot Irene Clennell, who had been deported and thus separated from her family back in England. With writer Emily Dugan, our photographer Laura Gallant travelled to Singapore, where she captured a beautiful set of images showing Clennell's pain and determination to get back home. We created a breadth of visuals for the 2017 UK general election. Among these was Rebecca Hendin's series of illustrations depicting the odd dreams Brits across the country were having (and tweeting) about the election. She sourced some of the stranger dreams from Twitter, and drew them. This one comes from a dream someone had about Theresa May entering their house – then stealing all their food. Sometimes what seems like a simple idea in your head can turn into a huge undertaking. Luckily, in the case of this GIF header for Tom Chivers' piece on the nuclear implications of Brexit, the blood, sweat, and tears were worth it. In an exclusive for BuzzFeed UK, Jim Waterson was granted an interview with former UK prime minister Tony Blair. We had less then five minutes to shoot him, so setting up the lighting and backdrop in his central London office had to be done very quickly. Photographer Laura Gallant managed to capture all the imperfections in Blair's face and eyes, making the final result look very dramatic. Rebecca Hendin created this illustration for Emily Dugan's grim article about how British people who can't afford lawyers experience the brunt of the justice system far more harshly than those who can pay for legal representation. An increasing number of people unable to hire lawyers in the UK are being fined and sent to jail simply because they struggle to navigate the court system on their own – often receiving punishments that a lawyer could lessen or prevent entirely. The illustration shows a large Lady Justice looming over a small person, who is overshadowed and rendered insignificant. We have designed a lot of headers in the wake of the Grenfell fire, but this one for Pat Smith's piece on the inquiry is one that stands out. As there have been so many images around of the burning tower, I thought this would be a good chance to do something a bit different with the imagery. I wanted to make something that illustrated the analytical side of the inquiry while still acknowledging the heartbreaking human loss.(In the weeks following the disaster, during an extremely complicated recovery effort, estimates for the death toll varied significantly. Several months after this article was published, the official figure was revised to 71.)

Rebecca Hendin created this design for Fiona Rutherford's article on the first Notting Hill Carnival in the wake of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire. The artwork aimed to show the various people who helped during and after the fire, and those who wanted to help make sure the carnival would be respectful of the victims. The use of green was chosen after the Green for Grenfell campaign started in response to the fire. For BuzzFeed UK's coverage of Black History Month, Tolani Shoneye interviewed eight black UK musicians over four months. We decided to shoot each of them with a different colour of backdrop, yet in similar poses, working hard to show them all in a vulnerable way. This set of portraits went on to become BuzzFeed UK's first ever exhibition, displayed at Boxpark Croydon and Boxpark Shoreditch in London. For the BuzzFeed UK investigations team, Alex Campbell and Tom Warren wrote this incredible series about FBME Bank and its hundreds of millions of dollars of suspicious transactions linked to terrorism, organised crime, and chemical weapons. Illustrating for investigations is always daunting but to quote the team's editor, Heidi Blake, at the time, "This is the best piece of art I have ever seen."

We've found personal essays rely heavily on visuals, as they make the reader feel more attached to the piece. Having the ability to set the atmosphere of a piece is a powerful tool, and working with writers across the world has allowed us to illustrate so many people's stories. Sian Butcher was able to do just that for Rukun Kaul's essay on the fear of "ending up alone". Photographer James Holt spent some time with student Conservatives in Sussex for Matthew Champion's piece. I had fun designing the typography on this header, as I wanted it to feel like a poster you might create at university. This illustration is one of a series of six by Rebecca Hendin for Patrick Strudwick's harrowing, deeply personal look into what it was like for a man to confront his childhood sex abuser in court four decades later. Photography and drawing are prohibited in UK courtrooms, so Rebecca accompanied Patrick to hear witness testimony and observe the case, which guided the aesthetic of the resulting artwork. For Emma Cooke's piece on Marianela Núñez, the principal dancer at the Royal Ballet, our photographer Laura Gallant spent the day with her, documenting her in rehearsal rooms, as well as where her costumes and shoes are fitted and made. This intimate portrait really captures both the beauty and the physical burden of being a ballet dancer. Animated pop culture headers have been some of the most enjoyable pieces to create, because we have so much to work with, and they definitely are some of the artwork that people relate to most. For this piece celebrating years of Harry Potter fandom, Sian Butcher created a beautiful animated header. This animated illustration by Rebecca Hendin was created for an essay she also wrote about unexpectedly losing three people in succession, across several weeks near Christmas. A wintry snowglobe with a tragic twist was the perfect way to convey the season, the sadness, and the strange, static-and-grey feeling of loss. On A-level results day this year, we thought it would be fun to photograph the reactions of a group of students as they opened their results letters at Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre in East Ham, east London, for Aisha Gani's piece. Photographer Will Bremridge set up a simple white backdrop in the common room of the college and managed to capture the feelings the students expressed, from relief and excitement to anger and indifference. Tim Lane is an Art Director for BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact Tim Lane at tim.lane@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here. 