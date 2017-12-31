The Stories Behind The Best Artwork On BuzzFeed UK This Year

We have designed a lot of headers in the wake of the Grenfell fire, but this one for Pat Smith's piece on the inquiry is one that stands out. As there have been so many images around of the burning tower, I thought this would be a good chance to do something a bit different with the imagery. I wanted to make something that illustrated the analytical side of the inquiry while still acknowledging the heartbreaking human loss.

(In the weeks following the disaster, during an extremely complicated recovery effort, estimates for the death toll varied significantly. Several months after this article was published, the official figure was revised to 71.)