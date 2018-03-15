Designer Of CIA Interrogation Program Says Trump's CIA Pick Was Not A "Waterboarding Cheerleader"

A US intelligence official denied today that President Donald Trump's nominee to run the CIA taunted and ridiculed a terror suspect being held overseas in 2002, according to a statement given to BuzzFeed News.

The statement contradicts comments made Wednesday by Sen. Rand Paul, who called nominee Gina Haspeth "the head cheerleader for waterboarding," and an article by ProPublica that was the basis for Paul's remarks.

Paul's comments "are not only inaccurate but contradicted by the very source material he relies on," the official told BuzzFeed News.

ProPublica removed the article today from its home page, where it had been prominently displayed since Wednesday, though the story remains on the news organization's website.

Paul said Wednesday that he will oppose the appointment of Haspel, who is now the CIA’s second-in-command, because of her role running a CIA prison in Thailand in 2002 where terror suspects were subject to government-approved torture.

Paul, a Kentucky Republican, assailed Haspel in a Wednesday press briefing. “To really appoint the head cheerleader for waterboarding to be head of the CIA? How can you trust somebody who did that to be in charge of the CIA?” Paul said. “To read of her glee during the waterboarding is just absolutely appalling.”

A spokesman for Paul said his comments were based on the ProPublica article, which appears to be inaccurate.

The article describes an interrogation in 2002 at which the "chief of base" at the CIA's Thailand interrogation center told Zubaydah he was faking symptoms of distress and “congratulated him on the fine quality of his acting.” ProPublica wrote that the chief of base told Zubaydah, “Good job! I like the way you’re drooling; it adds realism. I’m almost buying it. You wouldn’t think a grown man would do that.”



The article also said the chief of base “allowed the most brutal interrogations [of Zubaydah] by the CIA to continue for nearly three weeks” even though they were not yielding helpful intelligence.



ProPublica's account was based on a book written by a CIA contractor who helped design the "enhanced interrogation" used on terror suspects held overseas after the Sept. 11 attacks. Although the book does not name the "chief of base," ProPublica said it was Haspel.

But the "chief of base" at the Thailand "black site" was a man, not a woman.

The book's author, psychologist James Mitchell, told Fox Business on Wednesday that the accusations against Haspel were wrong.

“Someone misinformed Senator Paul,” Mitchell said. “That chief of base was not Gina, and that's the way that they're going to attack her. They're going to take things out of context and distort them.” Mitchell's 2016 book, "Enhanced Interrogation," recounts the

The US intelligence official echoed Mitchell's comment and said, "This is just one of many false claims being peddled by the uninformed."

In legal documents reviewed by BuzzFeed News, Mitchell's business partner, psychologist John Bruce Jessen referred several times to the chief of base using the pronoun "he."

In a deposition in 2017 for a lawsuit against him and Mitchell, Jessen was asked, "You have some kind of interaction with the chief of base?"

"I did. I worked with him," Mitchell replied.

The chief of base's name is not known.

Haspel is facing particularly sharp scrutiny for overseeing the torture of Abu Zubaydah, who was the first al-Qaida suspect captured by the military. Dianne Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked the CIA today to declassify “pertinent agency documents related to Ms. Haspel’s role” in the CIA torture program “in order to fully and fairly review her record and qualifications.”

A spokesman for Paul told BuzzFeed News that the senator's "was quoting from" the ProPublica story, which was written by Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Raymond Bonner.

A ProPublica spokesman declined comment.



Sen. Paul's spokesman told BuzzFeed News, "Regardless of the origins of the quote from Bonner's story, the fact remains that Gina Haspel ran a black site in Thailand, it was used for torture and remains a disqualifying aspect in regards to her nomination."

The ProPublica story was published initially in February 2017, shortly after Trump named Haspel, a veteran CIA officer, the agency’s deputy director. The nonprofit news organization reposted it on Wednesday.

Four other senators announced their opposition to Haspel on Wednesday — Republican John McCain and Democrats Ron Wyden, Tammy Duckworth and Elizabeth Warren.