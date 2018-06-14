Teen Survey Shows Fewer Are Having Sex, But More Are Feeling Despair

Every couple of years the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveys US teens about things like sex and drug use, as well as their mental health and exposure to violence and bullying.

The latest survey results, published on Thursday, found that sexual activity in teens in 2017 was at the lowest levels since the survey began nearly 20 years ago, but mental health issues are increasing.

About 31.5% of teens said they had persistent feelings of being sad or hopeless — that's 1 in 3 — up from 28.5% a decade ago.

The report also found that teens who identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or were unsure of their sexual identity were at higher risk of being bullied, fearing for their safety, and feeling sad and hopeless.

"In the areas that are under their control, [teens] are making better decisions, but the things that are happening to them, both in terms of violence victimization and the mental health and suicide implications for that, are really concerning," Kathleen Ethier, director of CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health, told BuzzFeed News. "The fact that a third of our high school students are feeling persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness is incredibly concerning."

Overall, 39.5% of teens said they'd had sex, compared with 47.8% in 2007, a decade earlier. While about 15% of teens a decade ago reported having four or more partners, only about 10% in the most recent survey said the same.

And although teens say they are less likely to be sexually active, when they do have sex, they are less likely to do it safely. Condom use declined from 61.5% in 2007 to 53.8% in 2017. However, more students reported using a hormonal form of birth control, or about 29%, versus 26.8% in 2015, the first year students were asked about hormonal birth control use.

"Fewer students are initiating sex, they are having fewer partners, they are using effective methods of hormonal birth control — all of those variables are going absolutely in the right direction," Ethier said. However, the decline in condom use is concerning, she said.

"We've seen really amazing decreases in teen births over the last number of years as well, so we need to remind youth that, as important as it is to prevent pregnancy, it's also incredibly important to prevent HIV and STDs too," she said. People ages 15 to 24 make up half of all new STD cases, and 21% of new HIV infections in the US.

The survey, called the 2017 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), includes high school students from across the nation.