Science Probably Hasn't Discovered A 'New Organ' So Everybody Calm Down

The "organ," called the interstitium, is a network of fluid-filled spaces that lie under the skin and surround organs like the lungs, digestive tract, urinary systems, arteries, veins, and muscles.

In the study, published March 27 in Scientific Reports, Neil Theise, a professor of pathology at NYU, and colleagues described their finding, which came from the analysis of bile duct specimens from 12 patients undergoing gastric surgery.

They expected to find dense connective tissue in the samples, but instead found a "complex network" of collagen bundles, which were lined with cells. They theorized that these structures, which they called an "unrecognized interstitium," were likely to play a key role in cancer metastasis, the process by which tumor cells spread.

The finding has the "potential to drive dramatic advances in medicine," Theise said in a statement.

The findings were covered by a lot of people with headlines like Newly-Discovered Human Organ May Help Explain How Cancer Spreads, Newfound 'Organ' Could Be the Biggest in Your Body, and The Interstitium, the Largest Organ We Never Knew We Had.

Some people even called it a "shocking discovery." The researchers said they were able to see the "highway of moving fluid" (as it's described in the press release) because they used a newer technique called confocal laser endomicroscopy. In previous techniques, they said, the tissue was treated with chemicals and compressed, so it obscured the structures.