13 Incredibly Inspiring Quotes From Women And Girls Who Spoke At The Larry Nassar Trial

Advertisement
Ultimately, Nassar — who was already serving 60 years in prison for child pornography — was sentenced 40 to 175 years in jail.
"You do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again,” Judge Aquilina said during sentencing.
The trial is over, but the aftereffects will continue for years. This week, three U.S.A Gymnastics board members resigned and the Michigan State University president stepped down in the wake of the sex abuse scandal, and the Karolyi Ranch, where some of the abuse took place, is under investigation.
We are left with a profound sense of awe and gratitude to these brave women and girls who shared their stories, heartbreak, and incredible strength. Read more about their powerful statements in 133 People Publicly Confronted The Doctor Who Sexually Abused Young Women. Here Are Their Most Powerful Quotes. And here are inspiring quotes from those “army of warriors” that speak for themselves.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you are thinking about suicide or just need to talk to someone, you can speak to someone by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and or by texting HOME to 741741, the Crisis Text Line. And here are suicide helplines outside the US.
Theresa Tamkins is a health editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Theresa Tamkins at theresa.tamkins@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.