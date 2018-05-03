More Than 17 Tons Of Ground Beef Have Been Recalled Due To Plastic Contaminants

The company is JBS USA and it's located in Lenoir, North Carolina. Someone found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the products, which prompted the recall, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The beef was shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana and was sold in Kroger stores in Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as Food 4 Less and JayC stores in the Midwest, Kristal Howard, a Kroger spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

None of the ground beef is still in stores. But if you buy and freeze meat, check it. If it has been recalled, throw it out or return it.

"We are aware of the JBS recall and have verified that none of these products are in our stores today," Howard said in an email. "We encourage customers to check their freezers for the potentially affected products and not to consume them but throw them away or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.