A Man Has "Super Gonorrhea" And That's As Bad As It Sounds

Getty

The man had a regular female partner in the UK and had sexual contact with a woman in southeast Asia a month before he developed gonorrhea symptoms, according to the Health Protection Report from Public Health England.

Doctors treated him with the antibiotic ceftriaxone, and then another antibiotic, spectinomycin. The treatment failed, as his throat swabs were still positive for the bacteria, called Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

The man is now being treated with a third drug, called ertapenem, and tests suggest it might work. But tests also showed the bacteria were definitely resistant to azithromycin and ceftriaxone, the two drugs the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend for treating gonorrhea.

This is the world's first known case of N. gonorrhoeae that is resistant to azithromycin and ceftriaxone. The BBC called it "super-gonorrhea."