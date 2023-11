Although the product functions like a foundation, the cream actually takes the place of a primer, moisturizer, brightening concealer, sunscreen and a foundation all in one. CC is an acronym that stands for “color control” or “complexion corrector,” and the product is intended to work flexibly with your skin to diffuse imperfections, rather than just resting on top of it. CC creams also often contain mineral-based sunscreens ― one of the main and unfortunate reasons they can come in such limited shade ranges.