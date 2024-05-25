BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    9 Shockingly Comfortable Bras That Reviewers Say They Sleep In

    These wire-free lounge bras offer just the right amount of support — and reviewers are obsessed.

    by Tessa Flores

    The need for breast support doesn’t end when it’s time to go to bed. In fact, many people like myself find it incredibly uncomfortable to sleep without wearing a bra of some kind. Choose the wrong one, however, and things can feel even more intolerable than before.

    Models wearing two different bras
    Amazon, Victoria's Secret

    In an effort to source the coziest, ready-for-bed bras out there, we turned to the reliable feedback of reviewers who claim to sleep in their bras. 

    Shop our findings in the list ahead, a collection that includes high-impact sports bras, buttery soft bralettes, and legitimately supportive bras that can be worn to bed and beyond.

    1. A full-coverage lifting bra

    Model wearing the nude bra
    Amazon

    Available in five colors and multiple sizes, this full-coverage bra has a four-way wireless support system that includes higher sides, fuller cups, wider cushioned straps and a built-up back for a smoothing effect. Additionally, each cup is surrounded by what the brand calls a Magic Ring construction for even greater lift. 

    Promising review: "I’m seeing a lot of negative reviews but this is the most comfortable bra I own. I had one at first and I found myself getting excited when it was clean, [I] bought four more. Provides great support despite no underwire and doesn’t show through my clothes. Comfortable enough to sleep in." J. Pulido

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes 34C–54DDD and 19 colors).

    2. A thick-banded bralette

    Model wearing the pink bralette
    Soma

    The Enbliss bralette claims to offer a greater level of support than your average wireless bra, thanks to its smoothing and thick-banded design that feels secure, without being restrictive. The brushed fabric promises a cloud-like softness and wearers can customize their desired shape using the removable modesty cup pads. The brand recommends sizing up if you want a less firm feel from the under band. 

    Promising review: "I’ve tried multiple different wireless/sleep bras in the past, and none have fit as good as this one! It has just enough support without feeling constricted. I’m a 40G and the 3X fit me great! I ordered two more colors because I really love them!" LaurenH

    Get it from Soma for $48 (available in sizes S–XXXL and 15 colors).

    3. A cooling fabric plunge bra

    Model wearing a seamless beige bra
    Walmart

    You can wear the adjustable straps of this all-around smoothing bra either racerback or regularly while also enjoying the flexible comfort of the wireless under-band. It's made from a cooling and moisture-wicking material and the thin foam cups are soft. 

    Promising review: "I love the comfort of this bra!! I think I'm going to just buy this bra from now on." ANDREA

    Get it from Walmart for $22.99+ (available in sizes 34C–42DD and 24 colors).

    4. A seamless pull-over bra

    model wearing beige seamless pull-over bra
    Amazon

    Simple, unlined, and completely seam-free, this tank-style bra uses strategic knit panels inside the cups and a ribbed under-band to offer mid-level support that's also comfortable. Perfect for hot sleepers, it's made from a cooling and moisture-wicking fabric.

    Promising review: "As soon as I put this on I knew I would be happy with its comfort and support. I bought this to sleep in because I always wear a regular bra but I had having to adjust it before going to bed. My gramma always said, 'never go to bed without one' so here I am, 54 and still doing it but now I can do it in the softest, most comfortable way ever!! I will be ordering more colors. I ordered the grey (per the good reviews for this color and stretchiness they claimed). They were all right. I got a small per the size chart and it fit perfectly. I am 34D, I like whatever I wear to bed to be snug, to hold the girls in & keep them in place." Mellisa Borrelli

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in sizes S–3XL and seven colors).

    5. A convertible longline bralette

    model wearing blue convertible longline bralette
    Nordstrom

    Made to be worn either racer back or traditionally, this longline bralette is designed to have a completely seam-free fit that looks invisible under clothes and feels ultra-soft on the skin.

    Promising review: "This bra is the most comfortable bra I’ve ever owned. I even sleep in it because I forget I have it on! Worth the price." StephanieMW

    Get it from Nordstrom for $49 (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors).

    6. A push-up T-shirt bra

    model wearing purple push-up T-shirt bra
    Victoria's Secret

    For anyone that's wanting the cleavage-inducing effect of a classic push-up bra but without any of the troublesome underwire, this T-shirt bra from Victoria's Secret should probably be in your shopping cart.

    Promising review: "This is comfortable and supportive at the same time. You could sleep in it!" Linniem

    Get it from Victoria's Secret for $39.95 (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors).

    7. A high-impact sports bra

    model wearing green high-impact sports bra
    Amazon

    For a higher level support, you might want to try non-padded this sports bra featuring fully adjustable, cushioned straps and high-rise sides. This bounce-control design is also made from a moisture-wicking material.

    Promising review: "Comfortable. Purchased to wear at night. If you are on the large size, you know it can be uncomfortable to go without a bra. I am a 40G. and this bra works for the support needed for sleeping. Not to tight and straps are adjustable." Kellie M.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.24+ (available in sizes 34B–48G and 10 colors).

    8. A front-closure sports bra

    model wearing gray front-closure sports bra
    Amazon

    This affordable, lightly-supportive and unlined sports bra can be a good option not just for sleeping but also for post-surgery wear and nursing. Made from 95% cotton, it features wide comfortable straps and a smoothing band.

    Promising review: "This bra is perfect for casual and lounge wear. As a 40D, I struggle with bras pinching, pulling, causing back rolls, armpit bulges, and just general discomfort — all sorts of annoyances. Finding this bra however was like striking oil. You just pull it on, there are hook enclosures in the front but they’re really just for aesthetics. Not having to deal with a back clasp is another huge plus. No rolls, just enough coverage, and comfortable enough to sleep in. The support is good enough, as I said, it’s comfortable, but I would not want to try running while wearing this bra that’s for sure. I’ve bought four of them so far." Meg Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $17.94 (available in band sizes 34–48 and multiple colors), Target for $26 (available in band sizes 34–48 and a three-pack), or Walmart for $17.94 (originally $22.85; available in band sizes 34–48 and a two-pack).

    9. A plunging bralette

    Model wearing the blue bralette
    Cosabella

    This lightweight and semi-sheer bra is designed to accommodate those who need smaller band sizes and bigger cups. It's made from a smooth mesh with extra side slings in the cups for extra support, without the need for wires. Additionally, the wide and no-dig straps are fully adjustable. 

    Promising review: "I know have two of these and several other Cosabella styles. These are so comfortable I actually sleep in them. While I don't get the same 'lift' as a wore bra, working from home, I don't care. They keep things in place and are really comfy! Worth it!!" shanna m.

    Get it from Cosabella for $69.75 (available in sizes 32A–36D and 16 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.