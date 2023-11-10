12 Joggers So Comfortable They’ll Become Your New "Everyday" Pants

It seems that the hunt for the perfect pants is never ending, but I would like to make the argument that joggers are, in fact, the ideal universal trousers that should have a place in everyone’s closet.

Great for travel, lounging, exercise ,and possibly even for more professional environments, a solid pair of joggers can really do it all. Tastefully tapered and available in an endless array of colors, materials and fits, I was determined to find some of the most favored options for women out there.