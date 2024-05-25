Experts Recommend The 7 Best Affordable Bikes For Casual Bike Riders

The unofficial pastime of good weather may very well be bike riding. No matter if it’s a breezy errand run around town or just a way to get in some exercise that’ll take you outdoors, having a good bicycle this season is probably something you should consider.
Isaac Denham is the owner of Befitting Bicycles near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with over 15 years of bike industry experience. According to him, you should also factor in the costs of bike accessories, which can cost a few hundred dollars.
“You’ll need things like a pump, helmet, and flat repair kit. It may seem like [we’re] upselling you, but the first time you get a flat and have to walk home, you’ll understand why you needed that pump,” Denham said.
Both Denham and Mullin used their combined experience to help create the following list of investment-worthy entry-level bikes that are among some of the most affordable options in this quality caliber.
And because we always like to factor in the opinions of real-life shoppers, we’ve included a couple of other highly-rated bicycles that can fit your basic cycling needs.
