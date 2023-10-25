BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    What Dermatologists Say About This Suspiciously Cheap Skincare Brand

    The affordable skincare line recently launched targeted clinical formulations that treat everything from acne to dryness.

    Tessa Flores
    Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    Even the most knowledgeable skincare aficionados would probably agree that the existing product landscape can be confusing. With new beauty brands cropping up daily and a rotation of ingredients claiming to perform better than the last, it can be difficult to adopt an effective regimen that works for you.

    The Inkey List&#x27;s Supersolutions line uses ingredients and formulation percentages that have been clinically proven to be effective.
    The Inkey List

    That could be why companies like The Inkey List, an affordable skincare line that specializes in single-ingredient products with no-fuss branding, have caught on.

    The approach can make it easier for people to understand which products they may benefit from and to decide which products should or should not be combined, said Dr. Carmen Castilla, a board-certified New York-based dermatologist.

    “Products that try to target multiple skin issues and contain a combination of too many active ingredients can sometimes be too harsh on the skin and difficult to tolerate,” said Dr. Lauren Penzi, a board-certified dermatologist also based in New York.

    In September, The Inkey List applied this tailored take to its Supersolutions line, a collection of products that have been formulated to target one major skin concern each (like redness, dryness, acne and more), using active ingredients that have been proven effective. Each product in the five-piece lineup has been developed with dermatologists. (Neither of the dermatologists in this piece is affiliated with The Inkey List.)

    “Supersolutions has products that have active ingredients very similar to prescription grade products. The concentrations of active ingredients are lower than a prescription strength product but may be effective if they are used consistently,” said Castilla. She noted that although the brand has used observational studies to determine product effectiveness, the studies have been very small, using 22 patients or fewer.

    The Supersolutions products differ from The Inkey List’s regular assembly of goods, which also contain single-ingredient options but have lower concentrations of some of the active ingredients and haven’t been formulated specifically by a team of dermatologists.

    Clinical-grade skincare isn’t always the most accessible or affordable, with some brands costing up to $250 for a single product. The Supersolutions products come at a relatively low price point, but Castilla said to keep in mind that “if trying to form a skincare routine, having to buy multiple products with single ingredients versus buying one product with multiple ingredients may be more expensive in the end.”

    Whether your skincare needs include post-acne scarring, irritated dry patches or excess oil production, you can shop the entire Supersolutions line below. Mix and match for a completely customized routine and learn a little more about what these dermatologists have to say about the specific ingredients.

    1. The dry and rough skin solution

    The Inkey List, Sephora

    Urea in concentrations of 2%–10% has "excellent hydrating effects for dry skin issues," according to Penzi. She said that clinical trials on the use of urea-containing formulations have shown significant improvement in many of the dermatoses presenting with scaly and dry skin, such as atopic dermatitis and xerosis.

    This fast-absorbing moisturizer contains 10% urea in a lightweight texture that won't feel overly thick or occlusive on the skin. Perfect for eliminating those red, flaky patches and repairing a compromised skin barrier, the addition of 1% colloidal oat helps to soothe irritation, making this suitable for people who have eczema or psoriasis-prone skin.

    The Inkey List doesn't recommend using the product with benzoyl peroxide, BHAs, AHAs or retinol.

    Promising review: "I have had eczema on my face since I was 12, I've always struggled with managing it, since using this my skin has completely cleared, of course I still have flare ups when I'm stressed but this calms my skin within 10 minutes of using it, it's brilliant!" —Danielle

    Get it from The Inkey List and Sephora for $19.99.

    2. The acne solution

    Inkey List

    This gel-like cleanser is meant to target persistent acne without the irritation and dryness that can sometimes occur with products containing benzoyl peroxide, an ingredient that kills acne-causing bacteria. Penzi said that a 5% benzoyl peroxide concentration has been clinically proven to be just as effective as 10% in treating acne, but without as much irritation.

    To combat irritation even further, The Inkey List added beloved hydrators like glycerin and hyaluronic acid to draw moisture into the skin and lock it in, even after the cleanser has been washed off.

    Promising review: "I have had acne for a very long time and with age it’s only gotten much worse and I have used just about anything claiming to help get rid of it. This has helped me so much my skin is almost clear. I can’t get over how much this has helped me get back my face to normal. Thank you so much. This also helped with my self-confidence. While working in retail people see my face first. Now they don’t see the pimples and the blemishes, now they see clean skin and bright smile." —Morgan

    Get it from The Inkey List and Sephora for $17.99

    3. The redness relief solution

    Inkey List, The Inkey List

    Castilla said there's clinical evidence to support the use of azelaic acid, which is in this product, as a redness reducer. It also employs the calming capabilities of allantoin and micro-fine green color particles, which is helpful in offsetting the appearance of redness.

    Because the serum's texture promises to be pill-proof and white-cast-free, it can easily be layered underneath other products or foundations for an added redness-masking effect.

    Promising review: "This is a part of my morning routine and I’ve really noticed a difference during the weeks I’ve been using it. My skin tone is much less red on my cheeks and chin. I would definitely recommend this if you suffer from red blotches like I did." —Jaimie M.

    Get it from The Inkey List and Sephora for $17.99.

    4. The excess oil solution

    Inkey List

    If you've explored even the tip of the skincare iceberg, you're most likely familiar with niacinamide, an all-encompassing antioxidant that plays nice with all skin types and is capable of addressing everything from excess oil production to uneven skin texture. The Supersolutions version contains a 20% concentration of the stuff, along with zinc to target sebum buildup and squalene.

    "The 20% niacinamide concentration is relatively high and has the potential to be irritating. However, the formulation also has squalene, a fatty acid, which can help support the skin barrier and may prevent irritation," Castilla said.

    Promising review: "I'm thrilled to share my positive experience with this serum. Since incorporating it into my skincare routine, I've noticed a remarkable reduction in my skin's blemishes and imperfections. This serum has truly played a significant role in improving the condition of my skin. It's been a game-changer for me, and I'm grateful to have found a product that addresses my skin concerns effectively. If you're looking to combat skin issues, I highly recommend giving this serum a try — it might just be the solution you've been searching for!" —Silvan

    Get it from The Inkey List and Sephora for $17.99.

    5. A scar, mark, and wrinkle solution

    THe Inkey List, The Inkey List

    Most dermatologists will tell you retinol is arguably one of the most important ingredients you can have in a skincare routine. By increasing cell turnover, the vitamin can help to resurface the skin and reduce the appearance of post-blemish scarring, marks and wrinkles.

    This serum contains the Inkey List's highest concentration of retinol at 1%, along with the nourishing properties of apricot kernel oil and squalane to protect against moisture loss and irritation.

    "Although [1%] is a high concentration, the general strength is determined by the actual retinol molecule,” Castilla explained.

    Promising review: "I was afraid this would be to harsh for my skin, since other retionl products hs caused irritation and even brekouts for me. But this is so gentle and non irritation, but also so effective. I have stubborn acne scars since years back, and they are fading, little by little. I also see som effects on fine lines and wrinkles, but they were not my main concern when choosing this product. I use this every other night and combine with the Q10 serum the other nights." —Jenny

    Get it from The Inkey List and Sephora for $24.99.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.