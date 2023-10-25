What Dermatologists Say About This Suspiciously Cheap Skincare Brand

Even the most knowledgeable skincare aficionados would probably agree that the existing product landscape can be confusing. With new beauty brands cropping up daily and a rotation of ingredients claiming to perform better than the last, it can be difficult to adopt an effective regimen that works for you.
The Supersolutions products differ from The Inkey List’s regular assembly of goods, which also contain single-ingredient options but have lower concentrations of some of the active ingredients and haven’t been formulated specifically by a team of dermatologists.
Clinical-grade skincare isn’t always the most accessible or affordable, with some brands costing up to $250 for a single product. The Supersolutions products come at a relatively low price point, but Castilla said to keep in mind that “if trying to form a skincare routine, having to buy multiple products with single ingredients versus buying one product with multiple ingredients may be more expensive in the end.”
Whether your skincare needs include post-acne scarring, irritated dry patches or excess oil production, you can shop the entire Supersolutions line below. Mix and match for a completely customized routine and learn a little more about what these dermatologists have to say about the specific ingredients.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.