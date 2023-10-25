What Dermatologists Say About This Suspiciously Cheap Skincare Brand

The Supersolutions products differ from The Inkey List’s regular assembly of goods, which also contain single-ingredient options but have lower concentrations of some of the active ingredients and haven’t been formulated specifically by a team of dermatologists.

Clinical-grade skincare isn’t always the most accessible or affordable, with some brands costing up to $250 for a single product. The Supersolutions products come at a relatively low price point, but Castilla said to keep in mind that “if trying to form a skincare routine, having to buy multiple products with single ingredients versus buying one product with multiple ingredients may be more expensive in the end.”