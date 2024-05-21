These 11 Comfortable, Office-Appropriate Pants Are All Under $40

Office attire and comfort are not two things that naturally go together, especially when it comes to the women’s work pant — an eternally restrictive, scratchy, and non-breathable piece of clothing that many of us dread putting on.

Before you devote yourself to a pants-free lifestyle (though there’s nothing wrong with that), rejoice in the fact that there are tons of professional pants out there that don’t let on how incredibly comfortable they actually are.



We determined which are the most comfortable office-appropriate pants available based on a few factors like fabric, fit, and, of course, the glowing words of reviewers. Shop our findings in the list ahead, which features everything from women’s structured trousers that feel closer to wearing pajamas and business slacks fitted with a stretchy waistband.