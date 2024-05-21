BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 11 Comfortable, Office-Appropriate Pants Are All Under $40

    These soft, stretchy pants look deceptively professional — including one trouser that reviewers say feels like “wearing nothing at all.”

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    Office attire and comfort are not two things that naturally go together, especially when it comes to the women’s work pant — an eternally restrictive, scratchy, and non-breathable piece of clothing that many of us dread putting on.

    Before you devote yourself to a pants-free lifestyle (though there’s nothing wrong with that), rejoice in the fact that there are tons of professional pants out there that don’t let on how incredibly comfortable they actually are.

    We determined which are the most comfortable office-appropriate pants available based on a few factors like fabric, fit, and, of course, the glowing words of reviewers. Shop our findings in the list ahead, which features everything from women’s structured trousers that feel closer to wearing pajamas and business slacks fitted with a stretchy waistband. 

    The best part, however, just might be that nothing is over $40.

    1. A high-stretch dress pant

    A model wearing burgundy high-stretch dress pants styled with beige heeled sandals
    Amazon

    There are no buttons, sharp zippers or cumbersome snaps to be seen on this pair of slip-on dress pants that are made from a high-stretch and slightly compressive fabric. Designed to be ankle-skimming, you can purchase these pants in two different lengths, 11 colors, and sizes 6–18. 

    Promising review: "These pants have worked out so well for me at work, they are pretty much all I wear now. I like the simplicity of them so much that they have pretty much become my work uniform. My weight fluctuates, and they are pretty forgiving, and the elastic waist and stretch make LONG hours at the office a little more comfortable. In fact, we're allowed to wear jeans, but I prefer these for both comfort and appearance. They are very easy to care for; I wash on gentle and dry on low. No issues at all. I have ordered these pants multiple times (again, my weight fluctuates, and I have two sizes in various colors), and these will continue to be my go-to pants. Oh, and don't forget to snip open the back pockets if you want to use them!" Paige F. Staples

    Get them from Amazon for $25.49+.

    2. A pair of "flex motion" work trousers

    A model wearing grey dress pants with slightly wide legs styled with beige pumps
    Amazon

    The fabric that these work trousers are made out of is what the brand refers to as "flex motion," a stretch-with-you material that's breathable while also maintaining its shape. Built into the traditional button-fly closure is a flexible and non-binding waistband to avoid any digging, pinching, or tummy marks. Find them in seven neutral colors, including denim, three lengths, and sizes 2–18. 

    Promising review: "I’m 5’11” tall, hourglass body (but hold a lot of curve in my hips/booty), and have a long torso with a high waist. I typically have trouble with mid-rise pants as my natural waist is much higher than most, and I have a long torso, so a lot of mid-rise fit closer to low/mid-rise. These actually come up quite high, and I would even say they’re high-rise fit — which is appreciated!! I can bend and squat without showing my lower back, and my shirt doesn’t come out. Pockets are awesome, and the material is great with a little stretch. They are a nice classic trousers, don’t look frumpy, and are extremely comfortable. I’d also compare them to an Express Editor-style pant. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for office trousers." B

    Get them from Amazon for $31.99+.

    3. A pair of high-rise skinny ankle pants

    A model wearing black skinny ankle pants styled with snakeskin-patterned slides
    Target

    Available in sizes 2–16, these classic cigarette pants offer an ankle-skimming length, a high rise, and flexible wear thanks to the cotton-spandex material. The pull-on style also means there are no buttons or zip flies to deal with. 

    Promising review: "These are my new favorite work pants! I like the inside band that adds a bit more structure without being constricting. The zipper is on the side, so not obvious. The fabric is structured but still easy to move. I have washed a few times, but hang up to dry. I plan to buy another would love a few color options!" Nic

    Get them from Target for $29.

    4. A pair of tapered ankle-length chinos

    A model wearing olive green, slightly wide-legged, ankle length chinos
    Target

    These tapered chinos are made with a 100% cotton twill fabric, functional side pockets, and a relaxed fit that offers plenty of breathing room. The elasticized waist also means a less restrictive wear and flexible sizing, though most reviewers say that these pants run big, so it's a good idea to size down. Shop them in four colors and sizes XS–XXL.

    Promising review: "The reason why I love these pants is because these actually work for my hard-to-find needs. I need short pants because I’m 5.2.” I’m a chubby apple shape and finding the right length and waist is tough. These are sized big! Thank you previous reviews. I’m a large, but medium is perfect. Now that skinny pants are not the trend, these are perfect for me. I’ve been wearing and washing the olive, tan, and black for two weeks now. The fabric works for my lifestyle and office wear. They wear well, wash well, and look good on my shape. I’d buy the blue too if it worked with my wardrobe. Great neutral colors, great fabric, a comfortable stretch waist for my apple-shaped belly, and perfectly long enough for my 28-inch inseam legs which is the hardest kind of all. Pants that aren’t too short or too long. Amazing. I should probably buy duplicates because they are that amazing to me and reasonably priced." Utahmom

    Get them from Target for $25.

    5. High-waisted tailored slacks

    A model wearing slouchy, bright orange dress pants styled with a matching blazer and white open-toe heels
    Old Navy

    Made with a soft textured crepe, these slacks have thoughtful tailored detailing like a front pleat and diagonal front pockets. They have an extra high rise, an elasticized waistband, and a casual-cool roomy fit through the legs. Find these fun suit pants in 10 colors, including less common ones like bright fuchsia and electric tangerine, three lengths, and sizes XS–4X. And if you need to complete your outfit, consider grabbing the matching blazer.

    Promising review: "The fabric is so beautiful and so soft. These pants are fit for businesswomen of today's world." anonymous 

    Get them from Old Navy for $18.47+ (originally $49.99).

    6. A breezy waffle fabric work pant

    A model wearing wide-leg pink trousers styled with white sneakers
    Halara

    If you've ever wished you could wear your favorite pair of workout pants to the office, then these breathable palazzo pants are for you. They have a high-rise elasticized waist, feature nice pleated detailing, and are made with a four-way stretch fabric with a waffle-weave texture. You can score these in three lengths, 15 colors, and flexible sizes XS–3X. 

    Promising review: "SO comfy. I’m not used to high waist but I love these! Length is good. I don’t like having to wear a high heel shoe, and I don’t have to with these. Very sleek for work with comfort!" c

    Get them from Halara for $29.95 (originally $39.95).

    7. A pair of paper bag slacks

    A model wearing blue dress pants with a paper bag top
    Amazon

    Reviewers love the paper bag-style waist detailing, which is elasticized and finished off with a functional bow tie. Lightweight, soft, and slim-fitting throughout, you can find these cropped pencil pants in 17 colors and sizes S–XXL. 

    Promising review: "I love these pants. After 15 months of working from home, I needed clothes that were comfortable and professional for going back to the office. These fit very nicely, have just the right amount of stretch, and fall right above my ankle." Melissathebee

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99+.

    8. A pair of "office yoga pants"

    A model wearing stretchy black dress pants with a slightly flared leg, styled with black heeled sandals
    Amazon

    If you were to combine the feel and comfort of yoga pants with the style and function of an office-appropriate slack, you would have these pants. They are made with the kind of stretchy and moisture-wicking material that you would expect while also having three functional pockets and a flared bootcut design that can pair perfectly with ballet flats, pumps, and heels. There's also a high-rise compressive waistband to make wearers feel supported. Find these in a few different inseam options, 17 colors, and sizes S–XXL.

    Promising review: "If you’re looking for comfy but professional, get these! Just ordered 2 more pairs for work. ... Super duper comfortable! For reference: I’m 5’2” and 165lbs and got a large, they fit perfectly." Alexis

    Get them from Amazon for $14.98+.

    9. A pair of pull-on wide-leg trousers

    A model wearing wide leg grey plaid dress pants styled with white open-toe heels
    Old Navy

    Available in seven colors, three lengths, and sizes XS–4X, these pull-on and pocketed pants are made of a soft brush twill that has a nice stretch for an added touch of comfort. The elastic waist aims to hit just at the belly button while the wide leg hits just below the ankle.

    Promising review: "Love the style, fit and price. Can be dressed up or down. Perfect office attire." anonymous

    Get them from Old Navy for $24.97+ (originally $49.99).

    10. Wide-leg linen trousers perfect for tall people

    A model wearing black wide-leg linen pants with a drawstring waist, styled with pointy black pumps
    Target

    These breezy, pajama-like linen trousers are perfect for in-office days during the hot weather. Aside from their roomy wide-leg fit, they have a drawstring waistband and two generous side pockets. Available in seven colors and sizes XS–4X, reviewers agree that these are great for taller people since they run a little long.  

    Promising review: "I'm 6' tall and I have such a problem finding pants that are long enough. These are perfect! They're really comfortable and look great. Shorter women are going to have a problem, but that doesn't mean they should be giving so few stars (the description says the length). They're well-made and are going to be wonderful for spring and summer." Target reviewer

    Get them from Target for $25.

    11. A pair of palazzo trousers

    A model wearing camel-colored wide-leg dress trousers styled with black pumps
    Amazon

    Possibly one of the highest rated pairs of work pants on Amazon, these chic palazzo trousers are made from a flowy chiffon and hook-and-eye closure waistband with an added bit of elastic in the back for added comfort. You can find these in a variety of lengths, prints, and colors, and sizes XS–2X. 

    Promising review: "These are my favorite work pants! I am a school teacher, and I wear these every chance I get... and I bought them in almost every color. It is very comfortable!" Nicole

    Get them from Amazon for $14.99+.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.