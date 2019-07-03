Lil Nas X Opened Up About His Sexuality And The World Is A Better Place Because Of It

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat 2019 is the year of Lil Nas X. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images His hip-hop/country bop, "Old Town Road," has spent 13 weeks (and counting) on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Columbia / Via giphy.com The track also just made history for having the longest reign at No. 1 for a hip-hop record. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Not bad for a debut single. In the wake of his success, Lil Nas X recently decided to address rumors about his sexuality. nope @LilNasX some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ 08:28 PM - 30 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite The 20-year-old used "C7osure," a record off his debut EP 7, to express his words for him. In the song, the lyrics talks about needing to be "free" and wanting to "grow." In another post, the Atlanta native told fans he "deadass thought i made it obvious" based on the rainbow featured in the cover art for the project. nope @LilNasX deadass thought i made it obvious 11:14 PM - 30 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite His coming out moment was met with mostly positive reactions. Matt Frank @MattFrank @LilNasX I'm not really into your genre of music but I do hope you have great success! It's always hard coming out... And doing so at this stage of your career is brave and inspiring. A great roll model for kids of all genders and orientations 01:12 PM - 02 Jul 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Some people even (finally) saw the light after his announcement. Milo Kunis @Milo_Kunis_ Me before Lil Nas X came out: uhh omg this song is so annoying Me after he came out: Spectacular. Moving. Iconic. LGBT af. A Bop. Currently riding til I cant no more 03:41 PM - 01 Jul 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Better late than never, right? Others were just really, really proud of him. luvaaa 💕 @triphlycortes lil nas x is really a queer black man demolishing the charts and completely dominating the country/hip hop genres, and i am so so so proud of him 07:47 PM - 01 Jul 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite However, he did face his share of anti-gay comments. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com "say one more home of phobic [sic] thing to me," he wrote on Instagram with a photo of a sad cowboy emoji. The rapper also called out the trolls in his comments while he was in Paris this week. nope @LilNasX me on instagram: in paris 😎 the comments: 10:07 PM - 02 Jul 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Thankfully, there are many good people left in this world who have rallied around him. Ian Gavan / Getty Images Those humans include Miley Cyrus who said she was "so proud," Dwayne Wade, and Diplo who chimed in after Lil Nas's Instagram post about being bullied. "Focus on all the good in your life. Don’t allow these fools get to you," Dwyane Wade wrote. "It’s a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent." Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF ABC / Via giphy.com Be still, my heart. If you need me, I'll be over here streaming "Old Town Road," on repeat for the 13,456,976th time and cheering on Lil Nas X for being the queer icon 2019 deserves. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Columbia / Via giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat