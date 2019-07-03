Lil Nas X Opened Up About His Sexuality And The World Is A Better Place Because Of It

Riding this force of positivity until we can't no more.

Posted on
Terry Carter
Terry Carter
2019 is the year of Lil Nas X.

His hip-hop/country bop, "Old Town Road," has spent 13 weeks (and counting) on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The track also just made history for having the longest reign at No. 1 for a hip-hop record.

In the wake of his success, Lil Nas X recently decided to address rumors about his sexuality.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨
The 20-year-old used "C7osure," a record off his debut EP 7, to express his words for him. In the song, the lyrics talks about needing to be "free" and wanting to "grow."

In another post, the Atlanta native told fans he "deadass thought i made it obvious" based on the rainbow featured in the cover art for the project.

deadass thought i made it obvious
His coming out moment was met with mostly positive reactions.

@LilNasX I'm not really into your genre of music but I do hope you have great success! It's always hard coming out... And doing so at this stage of your career is brave and inspiring. A great roll model for kids of all genders and orientations
Some people even (finally) saw the light after his announcement.

Me before Lil Nas X came out: uhh omg this song is so annoying Me after he came out: Spectacular. Moving. Iconic. LGBT af. A Bop. Currently riding til I cant no more
Better late than never, right?

Others were just really, really proud of him.

lil nas x is really a queer black man demolishing the charts and completely dominating the country/hip hop genres, and i am so so so proud of him
However, he did face his share of anti-gay comments.

The rapper also called out the trolls in his comments while he was in Paris this week.

me on instagram: in paris 😎 the comments:
Thankfully, there are many good people left in this world who have rallied around him.

Those humans include Miley Cyrus who said she was "so proud," Dwayne Wade, and Diplo who chimed in after Lil Nas's Instagram post about being bullied.

"Focus on all the good in your life. Don’t allow these fools get to you," Dwyane Wade wrote. "It’s a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent."

Be still, my heart.

If you need me, I'll be over here streaming "Old Town Road," on repeat for the 13,456,976th time and cheering on Lil Nas X for being the queer icon 2019 deserves.

