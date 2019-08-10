You probably know Jason Momoa as Aquaman from the film based on the DC Comics.
Over the past few weeks, the Game of Thrones actor has been on-site in Hawaii protesting a construction project on Hawaii’s tallest mountain, Mauna Kea, which is sacred land to Indigenous Hawaiians.
Thirty Meter Telescope, aka TMT, is a $1.4 billion construction project of a massive telescope which has sparked protest among the native people and celebrities alike, including The Rock, who said, "It’s about respecting culture and respecting people."
Meanwhile, Jason has joined the fight after several peaceful activists were arrested. "We are the unexpected, we are the resistance, we will never give up," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram.
"TMT, you are welcome in [The] Canary Islands. The conditions are better and you are welcome there. Even better, the best conditions [are in] Morocco, but if no one wants [you], TMT, [then] shoot it to space. Please leave [our] Mauna alone," he declared.
Now, the Aquaman star has taken it a step further by predicting that he might not be able to shoot the film's sequel because he "got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land."
Contractually, Jason is likely obligated to fulfill his duties to the film, which is slated to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.
However, it is commendable that he is so dedicated to standing up for what's right. Even to the point where he is risking his freedom and safety to ensure his people won't lose their sacred land. Forever MY hero!