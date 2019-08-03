Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat Ed Sheeran is saying goodbye to his furry friend. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Warner / Via giphy.com Earlier this week, the "Perfect" singer posted a tribute to his cat, Graham, who was recently killed by a car. Ed kept his caption short, using the heartbreak emoji to express his grief. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com The sad news was confirmed on Instagram by Liberty Shaw, girlfriend to Ed’s manager, Stuart Camp. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com "Our lovely little bud Baby Ba Boo, aka Graham the Kitten, passed away [Wednesday] night after being hit by a car," she wrote. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Warner / Via giphy.com "We are absolutely heartbroken. He was such a dude. Funny and clever and best mates with a massive German Shepherd. We are going miss you so much. Thanks for all the fun." Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Warner / Via giphy.com Ed reportedly rescued Graham in 2014, and he often stayed with Liberty and Stuart while the Grammy Award winner was out of town. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Meanwhile, Ed and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are also proud pet owners of two adorable cats named Dorito and Calippo. (How cute?!) May the universe protect these furry pals from harm. 🙏🏾 View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Rest in peace, Graham. You will be missed!!! 😿💔 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat