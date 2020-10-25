Skip To Content
    Adele Is Facing Backlash For Fetishizing Black Men In A "SNL" Skit About African Tourism

    "Y'all aren’t tired of these tropes yet?"

    This week, Adele hosted Saturday Night Live in what was a highly anticipated debut.

    However, the singer caused quite a controversy when she participated in an offensive sketch about African tourism, which perpetuated racist stereotypes about Black men.

    Historically, Black men — and women — have been fetishized, raped, abused, and even falsely accused based on racist stereotypes that suggest we are more potent, endowed, or sexually lewd.

    In the skit, Adele, Kate McKinnon, and Heidi Gardner play three divorcees advertising African tourism, which include countless sexual innuendoes as shirtless Black men walk by carrying white women on their shoulders:

    Adele, who is rumored to be dating Nigerian rapper Skepta, couldn't keep her composure delivering euphemisms like, "I found such a deep, deep connection here" and said visitors should witness "the massive bamboos."

    The sketch received immediate backlash from people who found it offensive and also in poor taste, considering the current #EndSARS movement happening in Nigeria:

    That Africa skit was tone def, insensitive and inappropriate. Men and women in Nigeria, Namibia, South Africa and The Democratic Republic of the Congo are fighting for their lives and to reduce the continent as sexual destination for white women is shameful. #SNL
    This user tweeted, "That 'Africa' #SNL sketch was not good. It portrayed bad stereotypes of Black men and objectified them which is truly just not funny."

    That "Africa" #SNL sketch was Not Good. It portrayed bad stereotypes of black men and objectified them which is truly just not funny.
    Others called out Adele, specifically:

    Adele, the woman dating black men and wearing Bantu knots, decided to be ok joining in on a skit about divorced white women going to Africa to fetishize black men?
    "A skit about white women going to Africa for sex tourism with Adele breaking character constantly because she can’t control her laughter. Really???" one person wrote.

    A skit about white women going to Africa for sex tourism with Adele breaking character constantly because she can’t control her laughter. Really???
    "The whole white women going to Africa for 'tribesmen' was just gross," this user stated.

    The whole white women going to Africa for “tribesmen” was just gross. Half of Twitter is laughing about Adele breaking character and the other half is enraged. But really let’s focus on how inappropriate that was, not Adele laughing. SNL get your shit together. #SNL
    "Black men are so much more than horny white women’s playthings. Bring money and sneakers? TRASH. Shame on you #SNL," another added.

    That AFRICA skit was tacky and tone deaf. Black men are so much more than horny white women’s playthings. Bring money and sneakers? TRASH. Shame on you #SNL.
    "Y'all aren’t tired of these tropes yet?" this user chimed.

    That “Africa” sketch... ya’ll aren’t tired of these tropes yet? #snl 🥴
    "I actually teach about the horrors of white people traveling the world and having sex with poor Black folks in the Caribbean and in Africa. #SNL just did a comedy sketch about it," one professor noted.

    I actually teach about the horrors of white people traveling the world and having sex with poor Black folks in the Caribbean and in Africa. #SNL just did a comedy sketch about it.
    Journalist Alphonso Van Marsh also pointed out that the sketch included Jamaica "as part of Africa" and claimed that "Egypt didn't have much."

    #SNL, #Adele entertained, enlightened, insulted: -Adele breaks character in tone deaf #Africa sex tourism skit that included #Jamaica as part of Africa "island," referenced men's 🎋 - noting #Egypt didn't have much -musical guest HER wore #EndSARS shirts 👉🏾https://t.co/t3HCIHszNf https://t.co/I8kxXGa7d8
    "Very dry there. No bamboo," Adele said in the skit.

    Meanwhile, musical guest H.E.R. was applauded for using her platform to bring awareness to #EndSARS, writing, "While that 'Visit Africa' skit on #SNL was awkward, cringe-worthy, and frankly racist, kudos to H.E.R. for supporting and raising awareness about #EndSARS."

    While that “Visit Africa” skit on #SNL was awkward, cringe worthy, and frankly racist, kudos to HER for supporting and raising awareness about #EndSARS
    Adele has yet to respond to the backlash, but we will update you if she does.

