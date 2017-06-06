Sections

TVAndMovies

The New "Bachelor In Paradise" Cast Was Just Announced, And It's A Real Doozy

Yes, Corinne will be there.

Terri Pous
Terri Pous
BuzzFeed Staff

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette may be reality TV institutions, but the truth is that their spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise, is in a class of its own.

ABC

Hear me out: BIP combines sun, sand, copious amounts of tequila, zero stakes, multiple proposals(!!), and the heroes and villains of the most recent seasons at a not-at-all STD-infested resort in Mexico. How bad can that be?!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC / Via eonline.com

The good news is that the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise starts on Aug. 8, and ABC just announced some of the spurned former contestants who'll be taking their talents to trash beach. Obviously, fan favorite/villain Corinne Olympios will be there, although it's still TBD if her nanny Raquel will join her.

Raquel deserves love, too!!!! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Raquel deserves love, too!!!!

Naturally, Corinne will be "stranded" in "paradise" with Taylor Nolan, her sworn enemy from last season of The Bachelor.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Joining them is Raven Gates, aka Nick Viall's first runner-up, aka enthusiastic orgasm-haver.

Let's hope she has as much fun on the sand as she did in the snow. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Let's hope she has as much fun on the sand as she did in the snow.

Dolphin coven leader Alexis Waters, the necessary comic relief from Nick's season, will also be there.

Hopefully she's learned the difference between a dolphin and a shark. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Hopefully she's learned the difference between a dolphin and a shark.

Also from Nick's season is Lacey Mark, who will hopefully spit out more classic one-liners like this one.

(She was a on a camel!!! That's clever!!)
ABC

(She was a on a camel!!! That's clever!!)

Next up is another Nick Viall castoff, Kristina Schulman, who's definitely going to be doing a lot more of this in paradise.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Danielle Maltby will also be there!

YES HONEY YOU ARE GREAT ENOUGH — arguably too great, let's be real — FOR PARADISE. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

YES HONEY YOU ARE GREAT ENOUGH — arguably too great, let's be real — FOR PARADISE.

Don't forget about Jasmine Goode from Nick's season, because, well, she literally won't let you.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

And the last of the ladies to head off to paradise is Amanda Stanton, who was on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor and Josh Murray's mouth during the last season of Bachelor in Paradise.

RIP Amanda and Josh's engagement. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

RIP Amanda and Josh's engagement.

MOVING ONTO THE DUDES. We've got DeMario Jackson, who's got a lot of redeeming of oneself to do.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

There's also Robby Hayes, runner-up on Jojo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, who is...fine, I guess?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Derek Peth from Jojo's season will be there, and all you need to know about him is that he speaks in third person and looks EXACTLY like John Krasinski.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

Nick Benvenutti, aka the creep who showed up on night one in a Santa Claus outfit and made Jojo sit on his lap, apparently thinks he's deserving of a second chance at love on national TV.

Rick Rowell / ABC

Vinny Ventiera, the guy who made bad puns and got totally heartbroken by Izzy on last season of Bachelor in Paradise will be back to give it another go.

ABC

This guy named Alex Woytkiw from Jojo's season is going to be there.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

And last, but not least, is Ben Zorn from Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

WHEW! That was a lot of people, and there are still more to come — ABC will announce new contestants as more men are eliminated from Rachel's current season.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

