The New "Bachelor In Paradise" Cast Was Just Announced, And It's A Real Doozy

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette may be reality TV institutions, but the truth is that their spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise, is in a class of its own.
Hear me out: BIP combines sun, sand, copious amounts of tequila, zero stakes, multiple proposals(!!), and the heroes and villains of the most recent seasons at a not-at-all STD-infested resort in Mexico. How bad can that be?!
The good news is that the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise starts on Aug. 8, and ABC just announced some of the spurned former contestants who'll be taking their talents to trash beach. Obviously, fan favorite/villain Corinne Olympios will be there, although it's still TBD if her nanny Raquel will join her.
Naturally, Corinne will be "stranded" in "paradise" with Taylor Nolan, her sworn enemy from last season of The Bachelor.