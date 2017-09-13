Netflix Is Getting Rid Of "30 Rock" In October And I'm Not Ok, You Guys

That's right, at the stroke of midnight on Oct. 1, 30 Rock will be all...
Meanwhile, we're all over here like...
But honestly, this should be illegal. 30 Rock is a Netflix standby for a reason! It's practically made for for multiple binges because you pick up on all of the little jokes and references and asides that you missed the first (or second or third or twentieth) time.
Watching 30 Rock is like hanging out with your oldest, smartest, most comforting friend who never fails to make you feel better. How dare you take that away from us, Netflix???
The people, as predicted, are upset and really need to talk to some food about this.
Anyway, all of this is terrible and everyone should binge 30 Rock ASAP because it's one of the last good things left in this world. Goodbye.