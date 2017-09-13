 back to top
TVAndMovies

Netflix Is Getting Rid Of "30 Rock" In October And I'm Not Ok, You Guys

What the what????

Terri Pous
BuzzFeed Staff

Let's be real: Most of us spend about 30% of our time on Netflix watching new stuff, and the rest of the time watching TV shows and movies we've seen so many times we could quote them in our sleep.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

And that's ok! How are you supposed to clean your room or veg on the couch or fall asleep without the calming sound of your favorite characters in the background?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Apparently, the 30 Rock fans among us are going to have to find a way, because Netflix is officially dropping it on Oct. 1.

Friday Night Lights and My Name Is Earl, among others, are also getting the boot. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

That's right, at the stroke of midnight on Oct. 1, 30 Rock will be all...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Meanwhile, we're all over here like...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

But honestly, this should be illegal. 30 Rock is a Netflix standby for a reason! It's practically made for for multiple binges because you pick up on all of the little jokes and references and asides that you missed the first (or second or third or twentieth) time.

Plus, it's just hilarious and intelligent and escapist, but also incisive enough to point out how ridiculous things like politics and the entertainment industry are. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Watching 30 Rock is like hanging out with your oldest, smartest, most comforting friend who never fails to make you feel better. How dare you take that away from us, Netflix???

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

The people, as predicted, are upset and really need to talk to some food about this.

Twitter: @Brandon_Bird
Twitter: @DanaSchwartzzz
Twitter: @jesserueckert
Twitter: @megandiveto

Anyway, all of this is terrible and everyone should binge 30 Rock ASAP because it's one of the last good things left in this world. Goodbye.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

