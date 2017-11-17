13 Ways To Avoid Being *That* Coworker Who Gets Everyone Sick This Year

Genius

When it comes to washing your hands, it is NOT the thought that counts. "Hand washing, to me, is one of the most fundamental ways to break the cycle of transmission of infection," Eiras says. "It's both the easiest and simplest intervention you can do, and one that is infrequently done correctly."

Here's how to do it right: For starters, the water should be warm or hot (although cold water will do in a pinch). You also can't just dangle your palms under the faucet — you have to really rub your hands together and make a lil' friction to get rid of all of the nastiness off. "Make sure you properly clean areas that play hard-to-get, like the spaces in between your fingers and the backs of your hands," Eiras says. In total, you should be washing your hands for 15-20 seconds, which is probably 10 seconds longer than you (read: me) usually do.

Eiras says his hospital has posters like this one posted in all of the bathrooms.