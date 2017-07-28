Critics Are Panning “The Emoji Movie” And It’s Honestly Pretty Hilarious

"It is one of the darkest, most dismaying films I have ever seen."

"Now comes The Emoji Movie, a film that dares to ask 'What goes on in the magical worlds contained within our cell phones?,' a notion that I do not think that anyone has ever pondered for any amount of time outside of those stuck in a focus group at Sony Animation. That is only the first of many problems with this film, a work so completely devoid of wit, style, intelligence or basic entertainment value that it makes that movie based on the Angry Birds app seem like a pure artistic statement by comparison." —Peter Sobczynski, RogerEbert.com

"It is one of the darkest, most dismaying films I have ever seen, much less one ostensibly made for children. If only my review of this film could be an upside-down-face emoji...This is a film that seems beamed from a near future in which nothing goes right; 'words,' as the kids in the film agree, 'aren't cool' anymore; and Patrick Stewart making jokes about soft shits is the new prestige TV." —Emily Yoshida, Vulture

