TVAndMovies

So The Hottest "Bachelorette" Contestant Went Home Last Night And It's A Damned Shame

MISS YOU, BLAKE K.

Posted on
Terri Pous
Terri Pous
BuzzFeed Staff

In case you missed it, the newest season of The Bachelorette premiered last night, and it stars the best bachelorette ever*, Rachel Lindsay.

*It's only been one episode, but this is a fact.
ABC

*It's only been one episode, but this is a fact.

Now, it's hard to compete with the sheer perfection that is Rachel, and some guys sadly only serve to prove that point.

Yep that's a doll. That a grown man brought. To woo the woman who could be his future wife.
ABC

Yep that's a doll. That a grown man brought. To woo the woman who could be his future wife.

But others seem like decent, real people who could actually add some value to dear Rachel's life. One of those? Blake K.

ABC

Blake K. is a former US Marine. Blake K., according to his bio on the ABC website, would be Dwayne Johnson for a day if he could be anyone. Blake K. loves his mom. BLAKE K. HAS A SMILE THAT COULD MELT ALL THE ICE CAPS, AND THE BONE STRUCTURE OF A DISNEY PRINCE.

ABC

So naturally, during the rose ceremony on the premiere episode, Rachel sent Blake K. (does the K. stand for "knows he's too good for this shit"?) home and kept around a self-proclaimed "tickle monster," a dude with a puppet that speaks French, and...Whaboom.

ABC

Honestly, I'm still shook. At first, I assumed this was the producers wanting those other three clowns (no offense to clowns) to stick around for ratings, making Blake K. a finely-chiseled sacrificial lamb.

Twitter: @HannahYasharoff

But it turns out, the reality is much sadder. Blake K. chose to leave the show early because his grandfather got sick.

This is a screenshot of an Instagram Blake K. posted on March 20 and has since edited. BuzzFeed has reached out for comment.
instagram.com

This is a screenshot of an Instagram Blake K. posted on March 20 and has since edited. BuzzFeed has reached out for comment.

Despite the the tragic truth, an angry Bachelor nation is still waving stakes and burning torches at ABC (and Rachel)'s gates.

When ya girl says goodbye to a future with Blake K like a fool #TheBachelorette
Clare Higgins @clareh_video

When ya girl says goodbye to a future with Blake K like a fool #TheBachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @emmaladyrose
BLAKE K WAS ONE OF THE FINEST MEN THERE SIS WHAT ARE YOU D O I N G #TheBachelorette
Tyler @tylerisfire

BLAKE K WAS ONE OF THE FINEST MEN THERE SIS WHAT ARE YOU D O I N G #TheBachelorette

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @iWatchiAm

The one that got away, indeed.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Harpo Productions / Via giphy.com

